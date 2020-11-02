Heartwarming surprises will put the merry in Christmas with Starbucks’ latest holiday offerings

This season, Starbucks lets people in to experience waves of joy and gratitude as they Carry the Merry to ignite a wonderful encounter in each one’s life. “The presence of Starbucks has been continuously felt in the holiday celebrations of Filipinos,” shared Keith Cole, Starbucks Philippines Head of Marketing and Category. “This year, our global message Carry the Merry is an invitation for everyone to celebrate the spirit of the season, by sharing the love and gratitude through Starbucks holiday staples that bring them cheer.”

Happy Holi-yays!

Tasting the first sip of one’s favorite holiday beverage marks the anticipation of the hopeful season that lies ahead, and coffee lovers can carry the merry with new and returning favorites from Starbucks. The new Jolly Baked Apple Latte sparks multi-sensory delight with its creamy blend of espresso and spiced apples that is topped with a delicate drizzle of apple sauce and candied apple sprinkles. The fan-favorite Toffee Nut Crunch Latte also returns to bring the familiar and comforting layers of buttery toffee with notes of sweet and toasted nuts. A catalyst for the season, the icy and minty peppermint Mocha now celebrates its 18th year of carrying the holiday joy with its flavorful taste inspired by traditional holiday candies.

All the Starbucks holiday beverages will be available in hot, iced, and blended formats.

People who work in the safety of their homes can also feel the coziness of starting their morning with the ready-to-drink Starbucks beverages. The canned Starbucks Doubleshot embodies deep and invigorating espresso flavors, in both the sweet Milky Espresso and the chocolatey Dark Mocha. Coffee lovers can also power through their day with the bottled Starbucks beverages, such as the Caramel Frappuccino® for a buttery taste, or the Vanilla Frappuccino® for an enjoyable treat with a low-fat milk option.

Those who want to be an at-home barista can master their craft as Starbucks brings back the Starbucks Christmas Blend and Starbucks Christmas Blend Espresso Roast. The Christmas Blend has been masterfully roasted to create a sweet cup with cedary spiced layers. This whole bean comes in VIA and Origami variants, as well as ground version so coffee lovers can discover the brewing methods that fit them best. The Christmas Blend Espresso Roast, on the other hand, features a deeper, darker blend and complex flavor profile with plummy sweetness and earthy spiciness.

Back for the holidays is the Starbucks Reserve® Christmas 2020 with the new inclusion of Sulawesi coffee. These hand-selected beans from Indonesia bring about a delicate aroma of butterscotch sweetness. These flavors evoke memories of the holiday’s past while one celebrates the joys of the present. The Starbucks Reserve® Christmas 2020 blend is exclusively available in Starbucks Reserve stores.

Oh, Starry Bites

What better way to delight in the coffee nestled snug in one’s hands than indulging in classic and heartwarming Starbucks bites? Chocolate lovers can indulge in Starbucks returning favorites like the 17-layer Chocolate Crepe Cake with Belgian chocolate filling, and the big and chewy Chocolate Overload Chip Cookie. There are also new flavors in store, such as the Triple Chocolate Cake, a three-layer creation veiled in a velvety dark and milk chocolate mousse, and the Chocolate Chip Doughnut that combines the goodness of a cookie and a doughnut.

Those in search of meatier pairings can also opt for the returning Chicken Fajita Roll, the new Italian special Prosciutto Cotto and Mozzarella Panzerotti, and the slow-roasted Holiday Ham, Eggwhite, Cheese on Croissant Bun. Meat-free breakfast delights are also available at Starbucks, including the crispy and light Mushroom Bun, and the buttery Cheesy Spinach Tree.

Starbucks also brightens the season with more new options that deliver tidings of cheerfulness and joy. Loaded with apples and three kinds of berries, the Apple Berry Crumble Cheesecake is a smooth and creamy treat topped with delicious butter crumbles. Well-suited for coffee fans, the Starbucks Holiday Coffee Cake brings in layers of moist espresso confection, with a light meringue and creamy coffee mousse. Another sumptuous treat for those on-the-go is the PBJ Doughnut, which comes with creamy peanut butter filling and strawberry jam covered in confectioner’s sugar.

Merry Little Cards

There’s nothing like reuniting with those that one holds dear in their hearts. Show love and thoughtfulness with Starbucks holiday cards, which will be available in four designs — the Maligayang Pasko card, the Snowman Card, Holiday Tree Card, and the Holiday Animals Card — for an initial activation amount of ₱300. Meanwhile, a special Red Cup 2020 Card will also be released for an initial activation amount of ₱500.

Cheers to 23

2020 marks the 23rd year of Starbucks in the Philippines. With the brand being a part of Filipinos’ holiday celebrations, Starbucks brings a commemorative 23rd Anniversary Journal and Card Gift Set inspired by the iconic Siren. Priced at ₱2,700, the whimsical gift bundle is inclusive of a journal, a leather clutch, plus a Starbucks Card with an initial activation amount of ₱1,000.

Joy finds a way

While Starbucks keeps its doors open for those looking to delight in their holiday favorites, they also continue to put the safety and health of their partners (employees) and customers as a top priority. To learn how Starbucks cares, read how they implement safety measures in all its in-store, to-go, and drive-thru channels. Guests ordering in stores can also pay safely and conveniently all while earning loyalty Stars, through the Starbucks Rewards mobile app.

Carry the merry and share the joy of giving this Christmas with Starbucks. Enjoy joyful holiday offerings by ordering in-store or via drive-thru at Starbucks branches nationwide or through GrabFood starting November 3, 2020.