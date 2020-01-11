Catch the End of Season Sale at SM!

The year has ended, but the joy of the holiday season is far from over. Check off more items from your wish list at the much-anticipated End of Season Sale in all SM malls nationwide ongoing until January 12, 2020.

“The New Year is a great time to treat yourself and continue sharing the warmth and joy of the season with others. To extend the holiday cheer, SM has prepared exciting promos and surprises for our shoppers to enjoy,” said Jonjon San Agustin, SM Supermalls SVP for marketing.

With the End of Season Sale, shoppers can discover great finds with up to 70% discount in all SM malls nationwide. Mallgoers even get a chance to win 1 of 10 LG appliance showcase with every P1,000 purchase at SM Appliance until January 15, 2020.

Also, enjoy 0% interest on 3-month installment at The SM Store when you spend at least P5,000 using participating credit cards.

All these and more await SM shoppers at the most exciting End of Season Sale.