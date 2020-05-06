Celebrate Mother’s Day with The Bistro Group

Mama, mommy, nanay, inay, inang, momshie–you may call her any way you want but she’ll always be the one you look up to and the kind of woman you want to become. Wow her on Mother’s Day by sharing meals together.

THE BISTRO GROUP has promos and dishes that will make your Mother’s Day celebration extra special, in honor of the most important woman in our lives our mothers. Happy Mother’s Day!

FROM TGIFRIDAYS: curb her cravings for Chicken Fingers, Liempo, Mozzarella plus complimentary nachos for P995 (from P1,420).

FROM ITALIANNI’S: Mom would definitely delight in Italian-American classics. Choose from two Mother’s Day Pizza and Pasta Combos or both!

You may either go for the decadent Truffle and Chicken Mushroom Pasta and the mouth-watering Margherita Pizza, and you get complimentary Focaccia and Tuscan Rolls. One order is good for 3 persons for P999 (from P1,345). Another option would be the tomato-based Spaghetti Bolognese and the Pizza Tropical, again, with complimentary Focaccia and Tuscan Rolls. One order is good for 3 persons for P999 (from P1,365).

FROM BUFFALO WILD WINGS: Mom will surely appreciate special. Wings with two Buffalo Wild Wings’ Mother’s Day Offers. The award-winning and handspun Wings and Sliders can be shared by 3 persons for P999 (from P1,220).

Plus there’s the MVP Platter for 3 to 4 persons. She’ll surely enjoy meaty goodness of traditional wings with your choice of sauce or dry rub, honey bbq ribs and grilled pork belly and served with rice, also for P999 (from P1,695).

FROM EL POLLO LOCO: Have a Fire-Grilled Day with Mom courtesy of El Pollo Loco! Sink your teeth into eight pieces of juicy, slow-cooked citrusy chicken plus 4 sides (P945). Mom would surely agree how fun it is to celebrate her special day with the famous handspun wings.

FROM DENNY’S: Who doesn’t like Denny’s slammin’ dishes? Definitely Denny’s is one of your mom’s favorite go to menu! Go all out on her with the Original Grand Slam (fluffy buttermilk pancakes, eggs, bacon strips and sausages); All-American Slam (eggs, bacon, sausages and toasted bread) and the Waffle Slam (waffle, eggs and bacon)–which you can eat for lunch, breakfast, or dinner. All these for P999 (from P1,215)

Available for curbside pick-up, take out orders and delivery via Grab at the following branches:

TGI Friday’s Bonifacio High Street

8856-2997 | 0995-481-4847

Italianni’s Bonifacio High Street

0916-461-2182 | 0977-628-4515

Italianni’s Greenbelt

0995-095-1002/0961-7560728

Denny’s Eastwood

7720-9337 | 0919-604-6366

Denny’s Robinsons Manila

7234-3132 | 0927-392 0798

Denny’s Uptown Parade

8625-6361/0927-392-4442

El Pollo Loco

Inside Italianni’s Bonifacio High Street

(8856-3890/0935-860-4544)

Buffalo Wild Wings Uptown Parade, Taguig City

(8625-6361/ 0917-629-4442)