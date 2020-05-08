Celebrate Mother’s Day with these Ultimate Reality Show Moms of hayu

This May, we celebrate the women who have not only given us life but have also allowed us to thrive and become the best versions of ourselves. Our moms not only serve as our rocks but also provide a firm hand when we need it. In celebration of these special women in our lives, we’ve rounded up five of our favorite reality show moms, who have shown that the responsibilities of motherhood always come first:

Ramona Singer, The Real Housewives of New York City

One of the closest reality TV mom and daughter relationships is one between Ramona and Avery Singer. The only cast member who has been with RHONY since the beginning, Ramona has always been her daughter’s number one cheerleader and best friend. Even when Avery was off to college in Virginia, the pair would talk to each other daily, maintaining the strong connection despite the distance. Currently, Ramona is self-isolating with not just Avery, but also her ex-husband Mario, and both mom and daughter regularly post Tiktoks and Instagram stories, showing how they continue to bond right at home.

Yolanda Hadid, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid

Former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and host of Making a Model, Yolanda Hadid is known for gifting the world with three of today’s top working models- Gigi, Bella and Anwar. Her time on RHOBH showed her relationship with her kids and then-husband David Foster, as well as her battle with Lyme disease. She then moved on to host Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid, a reality show centered on coaching aspiring models on how to make it big in the industry. While she’s since moved away from the spotlight, she will soon take on the role of grandmother, following the latest announcement of her daughter Gigi’s pregnancy with singer Zayn Malik.

Rachel Zoe, The Rachel Zoe Project

This celebrity stylist made a name for herself in the late 2000s to early 2010s, working with Hollywood A-listers like Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Garner, as well as fellow reality show darlings Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton. While filming her reality show about her personal and professional life, she not only set up her own fashion line, but she also welcomed a baby boy to her family. Even if The Rachel Zoe Project has ended, she still regularly updates her followers as she watches her two doe-eyed sons grow up.

Kimora Lee Simmons, Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane

Model-turned-fashion mogul Kimora Lee Simmons is one of the first celebrities to let the public into her private and professional life through reality TV. Viewers of Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane saw how she juggled running her responsibilities with the Baby Phat brand, along with raising her kids Ming, Aoki and Kenzo. Now with two new additions to the family, she continues to show how big her heart is, with ex Russell Simmons who has expressed appreciation for her dedication to her kids through social media.

Kris Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

When it comes to the top reality show mom, the first name that comes to mind is undoubtedly Kris Jenner. As the momager of each of her children’s careers, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is the brains behind their celebrity status today. Using her marketing genius and connections to catapult the family into reality TV stars and business moguls in their own right. Even if she means business most of the time, there’s no stopping her from showering her kids with the love and support they need, extending a shoulder to cry on, giving them tough but helpful advice, or simply allowing her family to pull pranks or play jokes on her.

