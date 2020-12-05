Celebrate The Holidays With A Salo-Salo Kasama Ang Dencio’s Christmas Bilao

December is upon us, and that means it’s the season to dine and enjoy the company of your family or barkada. While this year’s celebrations might look quite different as we celebrate indoors and take safety precautions, why not let Dencio’s make your stay-at-home feast more delightful and memorable?

Christmas gatherings are best enjoyed over big servings of delicious and generous meals, kaya ipa-deliver na this Christmas ang iba’t-ibang sarap ng classic Pinoy favorites with Dencio’s Christmas Bilaos!

Enjoy tasty Filipino holiday staples in a bilao, perfect for feasting. Lahat ng iyong paborito, nandito: from sweet Pinoy Spaghetti, savory Palabok, signature Pancit Sisig, bestselling Pinaputok na Pancit, to the all-new Pancit Dencio’s. Get into the festive spirit and choose from three bilao sizes that’s fit for the company, starting at only P390.

As we celebrate the holiday season during this time, we at Dencio’s want to continue delivering a fun and authentic Filipino dining experience for every family or barkada, even while at home,” shared Dencio’s Marketing Manager Jong Dela Cruz. “We hope that our Christmas bilaos will give our diners another reason to strengthen bonds over great Pinoy food by Dencio’s.”

Place an order now through Dencio’s online delivery website or call a Dencio’s store near you. Christmas Bilaos are also available for dine-in, take-out, and Curbside® pick-up, and on GrabFood, FoodPanda, and LalaFood.

