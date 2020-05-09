Ogie Alcasid, Christian Bautista, Iñigo Pascual, Joyce Pring leads “Songs of Hope” online concert series to support World Vision’s COVID-19 Emergency Response

World Vision Ambassadors Ogie Alcasid, Christian Bautista, Quest, Joyce Pring, Iñigo Pascual, Tippy Dos Santos, and the Perkins Twins with supporters Sitti Navarro, Janina Vela, and Pastor Rommel and Susan Guevara shared their talents for “Songs of Hope” online concert series that aims to increase awareness and support for World Vision’s COVID-19 Emergency Response.

As a Christian non-profit organization, World Vision encourages everyone to remain “joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer” (Romans 12:12) in the mist of these difficult times. Through “Songs of Hope”, the organization aims to contribute in keeping the hope alive through inspiring music and positive content from its celebrity ambassadors and friends.

“I’m happy we’re doing this ‘Songs of Hope’ for World Vision. I’ve been involved with this organization for 8 years now and I’m proud to be a part of their work”, said Ogie Alcasid.

To continue supporting the children and the communities being assisted by World Vision, the organization has implemented relief efforts in different parts of the country. All funds raised through this online series will be contributed to the over-all fundraising efforts by World Vision for its on-going emergency response.

“I want to thank World Vision for doing this, for spreading awareness that there are families out there who are having a hard time because of our situation. We don’t know until when this will last but what we can do is to keep hoping and praying that things will get better real soon,” Inigo Pascual shared during his Instagram Live.

The celebrity ambassadors hosted their online concerts on their social media accounts and was shared by World Vision to its online assets. While doing the initiative, the ambassadors inspired thru their personal stories, inspiring songs, positive words of encouragement, and prayers. They also honored our modern-day heroes, our frontliners, who despite the risks involved are selflessly serving people and saving lives. They also challenged their family, friends, and fans to join in the fight against COVID-19 by donating to World Vision’s emergency response efforts. The significance of their help is not in the amount they donate, but in the willingness to be a part of this great cause.

“Our World Vision ambassadors are our long-time supporters as well. Every moment, situation, and crisis that we have, they are always ready to help us in every way they can. World Vision is so blessed and grateful to have these talented artists on our side. With prayers and hope, and everyone helping each other, this crisis shall pass,” said Mr. Rommel Fuerte, World Vision National Director.

To help and learn more about World Vision’s initiative against COVID-19, please visit https://www.worldvision.org.ph/coronavirus-health-crisis/