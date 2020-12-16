Champion expands its presence in the Philippines

Champion, a heritage lifestyle brand that has seen a resurgence in popularity among streetwear and sportswear fans, is expanding its presence in the Philippines, starting with a series of store openings in the last quarter of 2020. Their products are also available online at www.anthem.com.ph.

Champion opened its first brick-and-mortar store on October 8th at the Fashion Hall of SM Megamall. The brand is also now available in Shangri-La Plaza, Glorietta 4, SM Mall of Asia, and Ronac Art Center, with more store openings scheduled in 2021.

Managed by Anthem Group, Champion stores in the country and the brand’s online shop offer a full line of athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, tees, sports bras, and accessories.

For more updates, follow @champion.ph and @anthemgroupph on Instagram or visit www.anthem.com.ph. Customers can also contact Anthem Shopper via +63 917 620 2650 for a personalised home-shopping experience.

Be Your Own Champion

In recent years, the iconic Champion logo and its cool 90s vibe have attracted A-list international celebrities and fashion icons such as Gigi Hadid, Hayley Bieber, and Kylie Jenner. In the Philippines, several personalities have also been spotted wearing Champion apparel. Among them are:

Mond Gutierrez with models Jessica Yang and Andrew Smith

Alexander Diaz

Laureen Uy

Bret Jackson

Bubbles Paraiso

LA Aguinaldo

