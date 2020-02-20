Chevron enhances disaster preparedness of host community with donation of mobile patrol and smartphones

In a partnership that started in 1954 with the inauguration of the country’s first oil refinery, Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI) further strengthened its cooperation with its host community in Bgy. Danglayan from San Pascual, Batangas with a donation of a mobile patrol pickup truck and smartphones as communication devices.

The donation will enhance the barangay council in responding to disasters, natural, and man-made calamities as the coastal village is near Batangas Bay and Taal Volcano. The barangay hall is currently sheltering around 85 families who evacuated from nearby Agoncillo due to the eruption of Taal Volcano.

CPI Batangas Terminal Manager Donald Umali said, “Chevron understands the needs of its host communities, especially its biggest one in Bgy. Danglayan which has been home to the terminal for over six decades. Aside from locally outsourcing as much as possible, we will also continue to help whenever and wherever we can. We understand that progressive communities help businesses thrive.”

CPI, which markets the Caltex brand of fuels and lubricants, is very active in doing social investment projects in San Pascual, Batangas particularly in host barangays such as Danglayan, Poblacion, and San Antonio. Some of Chevron’s projects involve literacy drives, safety awareness, free livelihood trainings, health consciousness, clean water access, road safety, and environmental conservation.

As the largest American investor in the Philippines with over US$13 billion in total investments, the Chevron Batangas Terminal helped transform the once sleepy fishing community of San Pascual into a first-class municipality with bustling industries in shipping and energy.