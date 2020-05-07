Chooks-to-Go Launches Online Store

Chooks-to-Go has launched its online store (chookstogodelivery.com), which features its delivery service and nationwide rolling stores.

The website’s delivery service currently serves Metro Manila customers (as do the brand’s other delivery platforms GrabFood, LalaFood, and its hotline 8687-1010). It is, however, set to expand to select provinces in the future.

We want to serve our customers their favorite roasted chicken and frozen products more conveniently,” said Ronald Mascarinas, president of Chooks-to-Go’s parent company Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. (BAVI). “This is one of the ways through which we help people fight the spread of covid-19 and cope with quarantine restrictions.”

The online store also includes a section on Chooks-on-the-Go, the rotisserie-chicken chain’s nationwide rolling store. Under this section, customers can:

  • Request for rolling stores to visit their areas
  • View the schedule of rolling store visits throughout the country
  • Make pre-orders in particular rolling stores

Among Chooks-to-Go’s bestsellers are its Sweet Roast, Pepper Roast, and Harissa Roast chicken, as well as Bounty Fresh dressed chicken and Marinado frozen products.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

