Chooks-to-Go, Special Olympics roll out unified basketball clinic for PIDS and BAVI employees

Chooks-to-Go and Special Olympics Asia Pacific have conducted a sports clinic for persons with intellectual disabilities (PIDs), their families, and employees of Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. (BAVI), operator of the country’s largest roasted chicken chain.

The first in a series of activations nationwide under BAVI’s flagship corporate social responsibility program “Kaya ‘Yan, Manok ng Bayan”, the Unified Basketball Clinic saw more than 35 PIDs team up with their family members and BAVI employees as they went through a set of basketball-related games and drills.

“This unified basketball clinic is our way of helping PIDs develop their sports skills as they gain self-confidence. For BAVI employees and other stakeholders, it is an opportunity to better appreciate the abilities of PIDs as they bond together through this activity and develop their camaraderie,” said Ronald Mascariñas, BAVI president and general manager.

The unified basketball clinic was facilitated by Special Olympics and BAVI basketball coaches, including Chooks-to-Go brand ambassador, Kiefer Ravena. It was held at The Upper Deck in Ortigas Center, Pasig City.

Special Olympics executive Kaye Samson welcomed the sports clinic participants while Special Olympics powerlifting athlete and BAVI administrative assistant Henry Munarriz gave an inspirational message to his fellow PIDs and their families.

The Kaya ‘Yan, Manok ng Bayan campaign is a year-long sports development and employment program that aims to benefit PIDs through nationwide sports fests, training sessions, and job recruitment activities to BAVI offices. The company hopes to offer at least 20 positions to qualified PIDs from Special Olympics Asia Pacific.