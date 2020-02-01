Chooks-to-Go, Special Olympics roll out unified basketball clinic for PIDS and BAVI employees

Chooks-to-Go and Special Olympics Asia Pacific have conducted a sports clinic for persons with intellectual disabilities (PIDs), their families, and employees of Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. (BAVI), operator of the country’s largest roasted chicken chain.

BAVI president Ronald Mascariñas and Special Olympics executive Kaye Samson open the inaugural Unified Basketball clinic under Chooks-to-Go’s “Kaya ‘Yan, Manok ng Bayan” program. Joining them are brand ambassador Kiefer Ravena and the FIBA 3X3 national team.

The first in a series of activations nationwide under BAVI’s flagship corporate social responsibility program “Kaya ‘Yan, Manok ng Bayan”, the Unified Basketball Clinic saw more than 35 PIDs team up with their family members and BAVI employees as they went through a set of basketball-related games and drills.

Chooks-to-Go brand ambassador Kiefer Ravena during the first leg of the “Kaya Yan, Manok ng Bayan” Unified Basketball Clinic

This unified basketball clinic is our way of helping PIDs develop their sports skills as they gain self-confidence. For BAVI employees and other stakeholders, it is an opportunity to better appreciate the abilities of PIDs as they bond together through this activity and develop their camaraderie,” said Ronald Mascariñas, BAVI president and general manager.

FIBA 3X3 national team players took time off from their hectic training to boost the well-being and confidence of the basketball clinic participants

The unified basketball clinic was facilitated by Special Olympics and BAVI basketball coaches, including Chooks-to-Go brand ambassador, Kiefer Ravena. It was held at The Upper Deck in Ortigas Center, Pasig City.

Special Olympics executive Kaye Samson welcomed the sports clinic participants while Special Olympics powerlifting athlete and BAVI administrative assistant Henry Munarriz gave an inspirational message to his fellow PIDs and their families.

The Kaya ‘Yan, Manok ng Bayan campaign is a year-long sports development and employment program that aims to benefit PIDs through nationwide sports fests, training sessions, and job recruitment activities to BAVI offices. The company hopes to offer at least 20 positions to qualified PIDs from Special Olympics Asia Pacific.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

