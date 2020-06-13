Christ Sta. Romana releases fourth single “Still Call Me Home” via Ivory Music & Video

Christ Sta. Romana’s fourth single release with Ivory Music & Video this June 19, “Still Call Me Home” is about the feeling of having all the possibilities and options to find someone new in this modern, interconnected world and despite that, staying faithful to the one you love through the good times and the tough times. It’s about the beauty there is in staying classy and faithful to your loved one. And it’s about that person consistently choosing you everyday as well.

Born and raised abroad, Chris grew up around music. He has been playing music since the age of 13. His musical influences include John Mayer (“Everything from his songwriting to guitar tone has influenced me a great deal”), Lauv and HONNE. When asked what his next plans are, Chris says, “I’m excited to share my original songs live at more gigs as well as when I busk (street perform)… I’m also going to continue writing songs and make content – I can’t wait to see where this journey will take me next.”

Chris Sta. Romana’s “Still Call Me Home” will available in digital music stores on June 19, 2020.

