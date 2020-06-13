Christ Sta. Romana releases fourth single “Still Call Me Home” via Ivory Music & Video

0 comment

Christ Sta. Romana’s fourth single release with Ivory Music & Video this June 19, “Still Call Me Home” is about the feeling of having all the possibilities and options to find someone new in this modern, interconnected world and despite that, staying faithful to the one you love through the good times and the tough times. It’s about the beauty there is in staying classy and faithful to your loved one. And it’s about that person consistently choosing you everyday as well.

Born and raised abroad, Chris grew up around music. He has been playing music since the age of 13. His musical influences include John Mayer (“Everything from his songwriting to guitar tone has influenced me a great deal”), Lauv and HONNE. When asked what his next plans are, Chris says, “I’m excited to share my original songs live at more gigs as well as when I busk (street perform)… I’m also going to continue writing songs and make content – I can’t wait to see where this journey will take me next.

Chris Sta. Romana’s “Still Call Me Home” will available in digital music stores on June 19, 2020.

Pre-save Chris Sta. Romana’s “Still Call Me Home” on Spotify and digital music stores:
bit.ly/StillCallMeHomeChrisSR

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Iktus breathes new life to Orient Pearl’s hit single “Pagsubok”

Team Orange 0 comments
Iktus breathes new life to Orient Pearl’s now classic hit single “Pagsubok” – a powerful and uplifting song about overcoming life’s struggles and challenges. Produced and recorded by Iktus in…

TANK B released his first single titled “Life”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
    A discovery from Tunog Bago sa Tunog Kalye, the collaboration of Ivory Music and Video and Wave 89.1, TANK B released his first single titled “Life”. The upbeat…

AirAsia salutes heroes of the Philippines, gives 1000 free flights to medical frontliners

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Advocacies
Grateful to the Philippines’ gallant medical frontliners, AirAsia will be providing a thousand free domestic flights this Independence Day to medical practitioners and healthcare providers who are at the forefront…

Never miss a beat with the latest Originals member, the Nokia 5310

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announces the availability of the Nokia 5310 in the Philippines. Reimagining the original Nokia 5310 Xpress Music, the iconic feature phone now comes…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone