Christmas season made more exciting with JuanCash JuanGrabehan Raffle Promo

0 comment

It is the season of giving and JuanCash is making your Christmas better and more exciting by giving away a Smart TV, Smartphones and P500 worth of recharge cards! All these will be drawn on December 18, 2020 via a live raffle draw on JuanCash Facebook page.

Over 80 exciting prizes were given away last November by JuanGrabehan Raffle Promo and it just keeps getting bigger and better as at stake for the grand prize is a brand-new Toyota Vios! There will also be lucky winners of Honda Beat, Honda Click, Mountain Bikes and more!

The promo is open to all existing and new users of JuanCash app. To qualify for JuanGrabehan Raffle Promo, simply download the JuanCash app in this link bit.ly/All-in-JuanOnlineWallet, upgrade to Silver Tier and transact for as low as P20. The promo period is from November 1, 2020 and extended until February 28, 2021. The grand raffle draw is set on March 1, 2021.

Powered by Zybi Tech Inc, JuanCash, Your All-in-Juan Online Wallet, is a mobile app that provides cashless transactions enhancing your lifestyle to be more convenient, safe and secured. With just one click, you can seamlessly pay bills, buy load, remit, scan-to-pay and more! It also accepts payments from WeChat Pay and AliPay users. Available on Google Play and App store, JuanCash is accredited by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

