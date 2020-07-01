CIS Bayad Center welcomes new CEO Lawrence Y. Ferrer

CIS Bayad Center, Inc., the biggest and widest multi-channel payment platform in the Philippines, has named Lawrence Y. Ferrer as its new Chief Executive Officer and President.

Lawrence replaces Manuel L. Tuason who has retired after 15 years of being at the helm of Bayad Center, growing the company’s network of stores, strategic partners, franchise business and digital presence.

Now, Lawrence holds the reins in leading the company into the digital era. He brings with him a wealth of experience and solid expertise honed from more than two decades of immersion in the fields of telecommunications, financial technology, and banking.

Throughout his career, he has championed and supported game-changing innovations such as Smart Money, Smart E-Load, Smart Padala and PayMaya, being used by many Filipinos today.

As the new CEO and President, Lawrence aims to steer the company towards continued expansion and digitalization. “A new world order is taking shape and digital innovation is imperative. As the most trusted payment authority in the country, it is our mandate to serve the ever-evolving needs of our customers. We will continue to advance our onsite to online platform, ensuring that they have a seamless and meaningful payment experience.”

Currently, Bayad Center has 39,000 payment touchpoints nationwide, handling more than 10,000 transactions daily. Its portfolio of services has grown to include not bills payment but also domestic and international remittance, insurance sales, medical reimbursement, ferry and airline ticketing, ATM cash withdrawal, loan disbursement and more. The company works tirelessly to provide customers with greater accessibility, convenience and security.