Recognizing the importance of sustainable sourcing, responsible purchasing and inspiring national pride for locally-produced products, City of Dreams Manila has made a conscious effort to support social, ethical and environmentally responsible local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

“City of Dreams Manila proudly supports SMEs. Through our partnership with them, we are able to enhance the sustainability attributes of our procured goods and services, therefore extending our sustainability commitments into our supply chain. At the same time, we are also able to contribute to the economic development of the local communities that the SMEs are working with,” City of Dreams Manila Chief Operating Officer Kevin Benning said.

The resort recently launched its advertising billboards that banner its proud support to SMEs with the message “City of Dreams Goes Local”, with over 90% of its procurement supporting local business. In working with SMEs, City of Dreams Manila proactively shares with them the company’s procurement standards to equip them to provide the best service and products.

These partnerships support Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s (“Melco”) belief in investing in local suppliers and local economies under its “Above & Beyond” sustainability strategy. Melco is a developer and owner of casino, gaming and entertainment resort facilities in Asia and Europe. Its Philippine subsidiary, Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corporation (“MRP”) is the parent company of Melco Resorts Leisure (PHP) Corporation (“Melco Leisure”) which manages and operates City of Dreams Manila.

In 2019, City of Dreams Manila shifted to sourcing all coffee beans from local farmers, specifically in Bukidnon; Atok, Benguet; and Lipa, Batangas among others, in partnership with Le Café Filipina and the Philippine Coffee Board Inc., who both believe that local coffee varieties are at par and sometimes even better than other coffees being used by many establishments. These local yet high quality coffee beans are then roasted, blended and brewed as signature coffee creations uniquely offered in all restaurants of City of Dreams of Manila.

The integrated resort also partnered with Chen Yi Agventures, a fully integrated and sustainable rice business behind the brand Dalisay Rice otherwise known as Renucci Rice, which boasts of its produce that are 100% chemical-free and 100% traceable – from grain sourcing to planting and processing – from the fertile farmlands of Alangalang, Leyte. These rice produce are harvested by farmers who were formerly victims of Typhoon Yolanda. Last year, Dalisay Rice proudly raised the country’s flag after it was hailed the third best out of 30 rice varieties around the world at the 11th Annual World Rice Conference in 2019, a feat recognized by The Office of the President.

City of Dreams Manila also purchases responsibly-sourced seafood from local fisheries and farms through sustainable seafood companies such as Meliomar and SeaTraceability, Inc., whose business practice aligns with the integrated resort’s vision to contribute in the preservation of marine ecosystems and the livelihoods of communities that depend on them. Other SMEs supported by the resort particularly in its efforts to help stem the spread of the coronavirus include MedGrocer for medical and healthcare solutions, and Sofia Advertising for various health protection signage requirements.

“Moving forward, City of Dreams Manila aims to engage with more SMEs in the future, not only to build a sustainable supply chain but also, as responsible corporate citizens to continue contributing to the economic growth of local communities,” Benning shared.