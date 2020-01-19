City of Dreams Manila Heralds the Year of the Metal Rat with Auspicious Offerings

City of Dreams Manila is ringing in the Year of the Metal Rat with a delectable feast of Chinese New Year specialties available at its award-winning signature restaurants, Crystal Dragon and Nobu Manila. Chinese New Year-themed activities also highlight the events at DreamPlay, the world’s first DreamWorks-inspired interactive play space.

The cynosure of all eyes will be a lyrical lights and sound show daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.at the Nobu Hotel garden as hundreds of multi-colored tulip bulbs that dot the lush greenery dance to Oriental music, setting the tone for a jovial and magical Chinese New Year up until February 15.

Crystal Dragon

Cantonese cuisine with symbolisms of harmony, good luck and abundance is highlighted at Crystal Dragon’s Chinese New Year ala carte and set menus, available for lunch and dinner until January 31. Diners can toss to a prosperous Lunar New Year with a bountiful serving of Prosperity Abalone Yu Sheng, a lavish salad of abalone, chopped peanuts, deep-fried flour crisps, shredded radish and ginger, and pomelo among others, which is then finished with oil and plum sauce.

“Yu Sheng”, originating from the Cantonese phrase that means “tossing up good fortune”, or “Lo Hei” is a traditional Chinese New Year ceremony from Singapore, Malaysia and China. Raw fish is customarily used in the salad to symbolize prosperity, wealth, happiness and long life. During the prosperity toss, guests gather before the table, use their chopsticks to mix the ingredients together and then toss them up while saying out loud “Lo Hei!” and well wishes to bring in good luck.

To complete the hearty feast, Crystal Dragon has crafted two set menus: the seven-course Happiness Menu (Php 3,080++) and the eight-course Magnificent Menu (Php 5,680++), both of which start with the Prosperity Abalone Yu Sheng and cater to four to six persons.

The Happiness Menu consists of Braised Sea Treasure Broth with Fish Maw; Deep-fried Crab Claws and Minced Shrimp Kataifi; Steamed Dried Oyster Stuffed in Bean Curd Skin with Sea Cucumber and Black Moss; Sautéed Celery, Lotus Roots, Lily Bulbs and Macadamia Nuts; Wok-fried Nian Gao and Minced Pork with XO Sauce; and Chilled Peach Jelly, Bird Nest and Shredded Coconut.

The Magnificent Menu offers Double-boiled Black Chicken Soup with Chinese Ham, Conpoy, Maca, and Fish Maw; Steamed Cod Fish Fillet with Black Truffle Sauce; Wok-fried Tiger Prawn with Creamy Butter Lemon Sauce; Braised Sea Cucumber, Flower Mushroom, Abalone and Brocolli; Sauteed Celery, Lotus Root, Scallops and Lily Bulbs; Wok-fried Fragrant Rice with Dried Scallops and Sea Urchin Sauce; and ends with a serving of Deep-fried Trio Layer of Tikoy with Osmanthus Sauce.

Nobu Manila

Celebratory dishes infused with Japanese-Peruvian flavors iconic to this globally-renowned restaurant of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, make Nobu Manila a fitting venue to toast the lunar new year. Among these are: the Sushi and Sashimi Platter (Php 3, 500++) of fresh salmon, tuna, white fish, ebi, toro, wagyu, ikura, uni, and oyster; the Lapu Lapu served New Style in Black Bean Sauce (Php 4, 000++) with yuzu soy, chives, ginger, garlic and sesame seeds; and the Kobe Platter (Php 6, 000++), which consists of a filling medley of gyoza, tacos, sliders and croquettes.

Nobu Manila’s Chinese New Year offerings are available for the whole month of January at dinner, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday to Thursday and until 9:00 p.m. on Friday to Sunday.

DreamPlay

At DreamPlay, families can avail of the Chinese New Year VIP Package (Php 1, 499) from January 24 to February 2, which is inclusive of an all-day pass to DreamPlay’s attractions with express check-in and priority access to the attractions; exclusive pass to the “Secrets of the Scroll” movie screening at the Dream Theater; an exclusive photo opportunity with Kung Fu Panda’s Po and Mei Mei; and other exciting treats including an ice cream treat at Chez Gingy and a figurine of Toothless.

DreamPlay is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on weekdays (Monday to Thursday), and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weekends (Friday to Sunday).

Other Festivities

On New Year’s Day January 25, the God of Fortune mascot will also make appearances at main gaming area on the ground floor and the upper ground level as well as The Shops at the Boulevard area from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to give out fortune tokens to lucky patrons.

To cap off the celebration, guests can head on to the integrated resort’s main entrance, for a photo by an Instagram-worthy display featuring a Year of the Rat-themed pagoda adorned with gold coins and ingots that signify wealth and prosperity.

Ayala Malls Manila Bay Celebration and Melco Club

On January 25 and 26, shoppers at the neighboring Ayala Malls Manila Bay are also in for an auspicious treat as City of Dreams Manila brings in unparalleled music entertainment from 4:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the mall’s activity center, headlined by renowned OPM artists Nyoy Volante and Jinky Vidal. The well-loved DreamPlay characters Po and Mei Mei from the popular DreamWorks animated movie “Kung Fu Panda;” and City of Dreams’ top in-house CenterPlay bands complete the entertainment lineup. Sumptuous pastries and beverages, hotel gift certificates and discount vouchers, and DreamPlay merchandise will also be available. Photobooths and appearances of the God of Fortune mascot at 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. are expected to be crowd drawers.

In time for City of Dreams Manila fifth year anniversary celebration in February, shoppers can also sign up for membership in the Melco Club. Upon activation of their membership card, the new members receive a free exclusive merchandise and a limited-edition Melco Club commemorative card and get to have a free spin on the Welcome Rewards spin game.

With the support of eSakay, Meralco’s electric vehicle subsidiary, complimentary e-shuttle services to City of Dreams Manila will be provided for shoppers to experience the resort’s diverse facilities and likewise, for guests of the integrated resort to enjoy the Chinese New Year celebration at Ayala Malls Manila Bay. The participation of eSakay during these two days will provide revelers a feel of this sustainable mode of transportation, which complements City of Dreams Manila’s overall thrust for eco-efficient operations.

For inquiries, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.