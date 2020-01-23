City of Dreams Manila Stages Chinese New Year Festivities featuring Nyoy Volante and Jinky Vidal at Ayala Malls Manila Bay on January 25 & 26

City of Dreams Manila extends its festive Chinese New Year celebration to the neighboring Ayala Malls Manila Bay with unparalleled entertainment and sumptuous offerings to augur a joyful and prosperous Year of the Metal Rat.

To give shoppers and mall guests a more extensive experience of the resort’s facilities, City of Dreams Manila is offering overnight stay rates starting at Php 8,288 net for Nobu Hotel and Hyatt Regency, which is inclusive of a breakfast for two at Nobu Manila restaurant and The Café respectively; up to 40% discount on entertainment packages at DreamPlay, K-Golf, and The Garage’s VR Zone; up to 25% discount on treatments at Nobu Spa and at Forbes Four Star awardee Nuwa Spa; and special rates for events such as debuts, weddings and Ting Hun engagement ceremonies at the Grand Ballroom; among others.

Happening on January 25 and 26 at the new mall’s activity area, the Chinese New Year fete — which is also a prelude to City of Dreams Manila’s fifth year anniversary festivity – features riveting entertainment from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. as headlined by renowned OPM artists Philippines’ “King of Acoustic Pop” Nyoy Volante and Freestyle’s former vocalist Jinky Vidal, along with the resort’s CenterPlay bands — High Calibre, Higher Ground MUB and Part 3. DreamPlay characters Po and Mei Mei from the popular DreamWorks animated movie Kung Fu Panda will also regale shoppers.

In time for City of Dreams Manila fifth year anniversary celebration in February, mall denizens can also sign up for membership in the Melco Club. Upon activation of their membership card, the new members receive a free exclusive merchandise and a limited-edition Melco Club commemorative card, and get to have a free spin on the Welcome Rewards spin game.

The weekend festivity is made more momentous with the support of eSakay, Meralco’s electric vehicle subsidiary, which will be providing complimentary e-shuttle services to City of Dreams Manila for shoppers to experience the resort’s diverse facilities and likewise, for guests of the integrated resort to enjoy the Chinese New Year celebration at Ayala Malls Manila Bay. The participation of eSakay during these two days will provide revelers a feel of this sustainable mode of transportation, which complements City of Dreams Manila’s overall thrust for eco-efficient operations.

Live Performances

The music entertainment on both days kicks off with the bands at 4:00 p,m, and the primary artists performances begin at 6:20 pm.

On January 25, acoustic pop singer-songwriter and theater actor Nyoy Volante, who is behind numerous hit songs such as “Nasaan Ka Na” and renditions such as “Ipagpatawad Mo”, will liven up the night and serenade the crowd with a captivating 75-minute set. Other performers include bands High Calibre and Higher Ground who will have alternating performances until 10 p.m.

Jinky Vidal, who rose into fame as the vocalist of the band Freestyle in the late 90’s, headlines the performances on January 26 also for a 75-minute set from 6:20 p.m. The bands performing are MUB and Part 3.

DreamPlay entertainment punctuates the band performances at 5 p.m.,6:10 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. on both days with the appearance of Po and Mei Mei from DreamWorks’ movie franchise “Kung Fu Panda”, together with DreamPlay’s talented performers, The Dreamers.

Shoppers of Ayala Malls Manila Bay can also explore the photobooth and capture celebratory moments; indulge in sumptuous handcrafted chocolates from The Garage’s Chocol8; and catch the God of Fortune at 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to receive fortune tokens.