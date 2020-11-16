Clark Airport, first Philippine airport to achieve global health accreditation

Clark International Airport (CRK) was recently awarded the Airport Health Accreditation by the Airports Council International (ACI), in recognition of its efforts in making the airport a safe and secure place for the traveling public. This makes CRK the first airport in the Philippines to receive this global accreditation.

In a letter to LIPAD, the operator of CRK, ACI said, “Your airport has shown that it is providing a safe airport experience for all travelers which is in line with the recommended health measures established in the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force Recommendations, along with industry best practices.”

The ACI Airport Health Accreditation Programme is an initiative of the Airports Council International (ACI), the first worldwide association of airport operators established to represent their common interests and foster cooperation with partners throughout the air transport industry. With the Airport Health Accreditation Programme, ACI aims to recognize airports for their efforts in prioritizing health and safety measures introduced to airports worldwide because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It enables airports to reassure passengers, staff, regulators, and governments that they are prioritizing health and safety in a measurable manner and in accordance with international standards.

CRK went through ACI’s rigorous evaluation process and assessment on how aligned their health measures are against global standards, along with industry best practices.

“We share this accolade with our airport stakeholders who are our constant partners in continuously delivering a safe and secure airport facility to our passengers and airport users. We would like to assure our travelers, staff, and the public that for CRK and LIPAD, health and safety are top priority,” said Bi Yong Chungunco, Chief Executive Officer of LIPAD.