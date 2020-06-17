Clinton Kane releases new song “i don’t want to watch the world end with someone else”

Rising singer/songwriter Clinton Kane has released his latest song “i don’t want to watch the world end with someone else”. Inspired by recent events, Clinton wrote the song while self-isolating in Amsterdam.

In speaking about “i don’t want to watch the world end with someone else,” Clinton says: “This song was inspired by everything that’s going on right now. It’s about feeling like the world’s ending and wishing I had the person that I regret letting go of with me to go through all this shit together. I hope it helps people feel like everything is gonna be ok as long as they hold onto their loved ones.”

Clinton began 2020 with a bang by teaming up with Martin Garrix on the DJ/producer’s smash “Drown.” “i don’t want to watch the world end with someone else” follows the release of “Fix It To Break It,” another signature emotive ballad from the 20-year-old.

Yesterday, Clinton partnered with Live Nation for a live stream performance from the canals of Amsterdam. The rising star performed his new single “i don’t want to watch the world end with someone else,” “Drown,” “Fix It To Break It” as well as a couple songs from his this is what it feels like EP. Stay tuned for more from Clinton!