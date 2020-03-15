Coldplay releases “Trouble In Town” music video

Coldplay have released a powerful video for Trouble In Town, taken from their acclaimed number one album, Everyday Life.

Inspired by George Orwell’s Animal Farm, the video is set in a dystopian world populated by animals, including politician pigs, street-hustling foxes and an officious snow leopard cop.

All proceeds from the song and the video will be split between two organisations: the Innocence Project, which works to overturn wrongful convictions in the US, and ACFS, a charity for vulnerable children in South Africa, some of whom provided vocals for the original track.