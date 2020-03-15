Coldplay releases “Trouble In Town” music video

0 comment

Coldplay have released a powerful video for Trouble In Town, taken from their acclaimed number one album, Everyday Life.

Inspired by George Orwell’s Animal Farm, the video is set in a dystopian world populated by animals, including politician pigs, street-hustling foxes and an officious snow leopard cop.

 

All proceeds from the song and the video will be split between two organisations: the Innocence Project, which works to overturn wrongful convictions in the US, and ACFS, a charity for vulnerable children in South Africa, some of whom provided vocals for the original track.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

ShopBack closes extended US$75M funding round led by Temasek

Team Orange 0 comments
ShopBack, Asia Pacific’s leading rewards and discovery platform, today announced that it has completed an extended round led by Temasek, with participation from existing investors including Rakuten, EDBI, EV Growth,…

AirAsia to mount Puerto Princesa recovery flights

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
AirAsia is set to mount special recovery services from Puerto Princesa to Clark and Cebu for passengers affected by the government’s recent restrictions on travel due to the current public…

AirAsia cancels select flights as PH government implements new travel restrictions

Team Orange 0 comments Health
In compliance with the Philippine government’s directive imposing travel restrictions due to the current public health situation, AirAsia is cancelling its domestic flights to/from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in…

Fast, Free, All-Day Smart WiFi in hospitals, transport hubs in Metro Manila

Team Orange 0 comments Health
To ensure that Filipinos have access to accurate and up-to-date information in the midst of the COVID-19 community quarantine, PLDT Inc.’s wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) will continue to…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone