Connectivity is the best gift this Christmas with Globe At Home WiFi

As Filipinos face a largely different Christmas season this year, it doesn’t mean that we celebrate the Yuletide season with less enthusiasm, hope and optimism. Despite the challenges of the pandemic and its impact on our daily lives, Filipinos will always find a way to be with the family, loved ones, friends and colleagues whether just across the streets, in the provinces or on the other side of the world especially in this season of hope, love and celebration.

And when it is Christmas, gift-giving is one of the most treasured traditions that most Filipino families hold dear and observe.

If you’re looking for a gift with purpose and meaning without having to break your bank account, why not gift the Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi! It’s the perfect gift for Tatay and Nanay in their native hometown, for Kuya who’s doing his best to meet all requirements for online classes, or for your BFF in the office struggling to connect every time you have a zoom meeting.

The Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi is your special gift that fulfills all your wonderful intentions wrapped in one package. For just P999, the Globe at Home Prepaid WiFi is the perfect and safest way to be with your loved ones this Christmas. No need to get travel passes or go through quarantine protocols just to pay a visit, all you need is to connect to the internet anytime, anywhere.

Enjoy connecting through a video call, or send aguinaldo to your inaanak through GCash’s digital ampao using your GAH prepaid WiFi. You can order food for noche buena, do Christmas shopping online and have your treats delivered with ease and convenience.

“Filipinos will always celebrate Christmas the way we know how – with family, loved ones and friends. The past nine months have shown us that we need to stay connected despite the physical distance, and stay in touch with our loved ones every so often, to keep our sanity and hopes high. So what’s a better gift this Christmas other than love, friendship and prayers? Connectivity! And everyone can have it with Globe at Home Prepaid WiFi, which also comes with very affordable promos for the entire family,” said Darius Delgado, Globe VP for Broadband Business.

Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi is available in several promo offers packed with freebies depending on your budget. HomeSURF199 offers up to 30GB with 23GB open access plus 1GB free for YouTube, FBM, WhatsApp, Viber, Lazada, Shopee and GCAsh everyday for seven days; HomeWATCH199 offers up to 34GB with 6GB open access and freebie of 4GB per day for videos; HomeSURF599 gives customers 55GB that includes 40GB open access plus free 1GB for YouTube. FBM, WhatsApp, Viber, Lazada, Shoppe and GCash daily for 15 days; HomeWATCH599 offers up to 75GB to customers including 15GB open access and freebie of 4GB per day for videos.

Bigger promos also include HomeSURF999, HomeSURF1499, HomeWATCH999 and HomeWATCH1499 which offer much bigger data allocations and freebies.

Customers can avail or order Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi kits via www.shop.globe.com.ph, your nearest Globe store and various channels and access promos using the Globe At Home, Gcash and Globe One apps.

