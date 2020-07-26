Singer/songwriter Corey Holland announces debut single ‘Mean That’

0 comment

Coming off a feature on Lewka and Misoltri’s Sony Music single ‘Show You Off’, Singer/Songwriter Corey Holland, now marks his own entry into the music industry with smashing debut single ‘Mean That’.

The track is a bonafide R&B/pop tune, fuelled by heartfelt lyrics and a catchy chorus that’s written by Corey Holland. The instrumental was co-created by Corey Holland and Australian powerhouse producer FRAAN, who is known for his drum patterns and adding a lot of flavor to the simplest of melodies.

Corey Holland says that ‘Mean That’ was inspired by the idea of masking your truth in a relationship and the idea that neither of you really know what you want from the other. It’s an event that occurs for a lot of individuals in relationships and the artist wanted to capture this feeling.

This is my first ever single and it has been in the vault for a while! In the past few months, I have been working with a few electronic music producers from around the world, and after a lot of amazing feedback from fans, I decided to release some original music.

Corey Holland spent the last few years releasing covers on Youtube but has recently crossed into streaming platforms with a string of impressive features for Australian based rapper/producer Rosel, as well as a collaboration with Sony Music and electronic music powerhouses Lewka and Misoltri with “Show You Off”.

The Australian based artist poses a unique and genuinely heartfelt vocal that speaks to the listener and always tells a story, whether it’s a heartbreaking ballad that brings you to tears or a late-night romantic track to get you in the mood. Watch close as Corey Holland will be a prominent name in the global R&B and pop music space very shortly.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Being Apart, Standing Together In “Tinig Ng Bayan” SONAGKAISA Online Concert

Team Orange 0 comments
Only four months ago, an online concert would have been an inconceivable idea, almost as inconceivable as a global pandemic, more inconceivable still is a free online concert like Tinig…

Goldilocks highlights the return of their Themed Cakes in stores!

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Themes are a great way to add magic to any celebration! Goldilocks, the country’s number one bakeshop, is highlighting the return of their Themed Cakes in stores! Returning designs include…

Rep. Lito Atienza warns NTC not to bow to Congressmen’s pressure to close SKYCable

Team Orange 0 comments Politics
LIVE: ABS-CBN Franchise: Tuloy ang Laban! Posted by KOALISYONG MAKABAYAN on Friday, July 24, 2020 Rep. Lito Atienza warned the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) not to cave in to the…

Herbalife Nutrition Survey Reveals Filipinos Need to Close Nutrition Knowledge Gap

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Only 19% of Filipino consumers got 50% of the answers correct in a general nutrition knowledge quiz conducted by premiere global nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition. The Philippines’ score was lower…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone