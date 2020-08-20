Dare to be unstoppable with realme C15 with 6000 mAh & 18W Quick Charge

Explore a whole new digital world of richer experience even while staying indoors during this new normal as realme Philippines, the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the country, introduces the realme C15, the world’s first smartphone with a 6,000mAh mega battery for that ultimate digital mobile experience.

A trendsetter smartphone for young customers, the realme C15 features a chic geometric gradient design, an octa-core processor, a 6.5in full-screen LCD with high screen-to-body ratio, and ultra wide-angle quad cameras. All these features encourage the young generation to maximize their smartphone experience and enter a digital world of possibilities, be these in creating exciting content, enjoying videos and music, bonding with family and friends or learning online.

Do more with a longer battery life

Designed to fuel the virtual adventures of both professional digital nomads and newbies, the realme C15 is the first smartphone in its price range to boast a 6,000mAh mega battery, perfect for a highly digital lifestyle. Enjoy movie or series marathons and music streaming for up to 28 hours without worrying about having to pause in between to charge the battery. On standby mode, the realme C15 can last 57 days on a single charge.

When the battery is low, users won’t have to wait long with the realme C15’s 18W Quick Charge feature, which fully charges the phone in just 2 hours for nonstop entertainment.

The Super Power Eco mode allows users to extend battery life by selecting six apps to keep active to save on power. This is in line with user behavior study that shows most people use only these six apps 70 percent to 80 percent of the time they are on their phones. With this more aggressive power-saving strategy, the realme C15 increases battery life without compromising daily user experience.

Create more with extraordinary imaging

Make the most of your digital life indoors with powerful cameras to capture special moments, make sure Zoom video calls extra clearer and content creation a lot more fun.

The first realme C model with a quad-camera setup, the realme C15 stands out from competition in its segment with its ultra wide-angle primary 13MP AI quad cameras. The camera’s f/2.2 large aperture secures enough light to make photos clearer and brighter and the 4x zoom features lets users shoot sharp photos even from a distance.

Take stunning landscape and group photos with ease using the phone’s 8MP ultra wide-angle camera. The distortion calibration algorithm customized by realme solves the pain point of edge distortion in traditional ultra wide-angle photos, making wide-field photos more real and amazing.

The camera also features a B&W and retro lens, allowing users to adjust exposure, color temperature, hue and other setting parameters for that artistic effect. A nightscape mode makes the realme C15 the best night shooter in its segment.

Bring selfies to a whole new level with the phone’s 8MP selfie camera. It supports an AI beautification function, HDR mode, portrait mode and a panoselfie feature that helps users take wider-angle selfies.

Achieve more with powerful performance

The realme C15 is equipped with a powerful Helio G35 octa-core processor ideal for young people with heavy phone use needs such as for online studying or casual gaming. One of the fastest phones in its category, the realme C15 can handle most medium- to heavy apps without lagging.

The realme C15’s 6.5in ultra-large screen with mini-drop design and higher screen-to-body ratio guarantees immersive visual experience each time. Watching videos or playing games with the phone’s larger field of view creates a near-full screen experience.

Based on Android 10, the realme UI provides users an enhanced and closer to stock Android experience. Designed with the preferences and aesthetic of young consumers in mind, the phone is fun and seamless to use.

Even the phone design with its stylish geometric gradient is inspired by the lifestyle of the young generation. The realme UI uses high-saturation and high-brightness colors to construct an authentic color scheme that evokes vitality and freshness. To match the vibrant app icons, the realme UI also provides 11 new wallpapers inspired by natural elements for that balanced visual look.

Enjoy more with exciting new features

The realme C15 supports both ultra-fast fingerprint unlocking and facial recognition for safety and convenience. As an added safety feature, users can turn on Personal Information Protection in the realme UI. The system will provide empty information pages when apps request access to the user’s personal information, ensuring user call history, contacts and messages stay private and preventing any information leak.

Users who want to enjoy the same video or song with a friend at the same time from the same device will find the Dual Mode Music Share feature really useful. It allows two users to connect a pair of wireless earbuds and wired earphone simultaneously so they can listen to the same song together.

Another feature, Focus Mode, helps users concentrate and relax by preventing notifications from flooding the phone. When Focus Mode is turned on, the system will enable Do Not Disturb (DND) and play relaxing music, allowing users to isolate themselves from the outside world for that needed alone time.

The realme C15 also features Dark Mode, which shifts backgrounds from light to dark when turned on. Users may also enable Dark Mode to automatically turn off at sunrise and turn on at sunset. This feature is beautifully integrated in the realme UI and is optimized to work with third-party apps.

Pricing and availability

The realme C15 will be available in two storage configurations: 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, with prices at Php6,490 and Php6,990, respectively. The 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will be exclusively available on Lazada, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant can also be purchased in offline realme stores starting August 20, 2020.

There are two realme C15 colors to choose from — Power Blue and Power Silver — both inspired by the picturesque view of the vast blue sea and the seagulls flying over it.

realme Fans can get the realme C15 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in a limited-edition PH Squad Box, designed by the doodle box challenge winner and realme community member, Vince Ricohermoso. The realme C15 PH Squad Box will be available solely on August 20 and August 28 on Lazada.

realme is also bringing its biggest launch sale yet on August 28 at the Lazada Super Brand Day, where purchasers can enjoy up to 30% discount on realme smartphones and AIOT products! On the same day, realme will be rolling out numerous activities in select stores nationwide and will be capping off the month with the realme Music Fanfest, a virtual music festival just for realme fans featuring Moira dela Torre, Krissha Viaje, and December Avenue.