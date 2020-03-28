Donate to One Voice Pilipinas second concert happening March 28

Following the success of ONE VOICE PILIPINAS online benefit concert which raised more than P5 million cash donations, Landers Superstore, together with the Philippine Army, will be holding its second ONE VOICE PILIPINAS online concert on March 28, 7:00pm on its event host, Matteo Guidicellis official Facebook page, to enjoin everyone to help families in need during the calamity that was brought about by the COVID-19 virus.

The online event can be streamed on his official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/matteog, will feature live performances from Martin Nievera, Christian Bautista, Seth Fedelin, Ylona Garcia, Jaya, Donnalyn Bartolome and Manny Pacquiao.

The first ONE VOICE PILIPINAS concert, which went live on Landers official Facebook page, was hosted by Matteo Guidicelli with guest appearance of his wife Sarah Geronimo Guidicelli and performances from his celebrity friends including Kean Cipriano, Joey Generoso, Janine Tenoso, Jason Dy, Jed Madela, Kylie Versoza and Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo.

Send in your donation via One Voice Pilipinas website: www.onevoicepilipinas.landers.ph. Proceeds will be used to prepare food and will be distributed to areas with COVID-19 cases.

