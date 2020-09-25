Double up your safety and rewards with PayMaya until September 30!

Going cashless has definitely kept our transactions safer and more convenient in these critical times. As we depend on contactless transactions to give us an added layer of safety for our day-to-day needs, PayMaya is making it even more rewarding so you can also get the most value for your money.
From now until September 30, PayMaya is giving you more chances to get up to 100% Balik Bayad (max of P500) when you pay using PayMaya online and in-store with its double cashback promo!

 

All you have to do is #ScanToPay via PayMaya QR for your in-store and on-delivery transactions of any amount, or spend at least P500 when you pay online using your PayMaya mobile number. For more details, check out the full promo mechanics here.

