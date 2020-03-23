Eastern Communications extends payment term, supports businesses with work from home and internet solutions

Eastern Communications, one of the premier telecommunications companies in the country, announces the extension of deadline for payments of its clients in light of the government’s implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Luzon due to the threat of COVID-19 outbreak.

Customers are given 30 days after their due date to pay their bills.

Eastern Communications ensure the safety and well-being of their employees, partners, and customers. While the company is on work from home arrangement, it will continuously provide Eastern’s brand of quality service through conference calls.

Meanwhile, Eastern Communications has maintained a skeletal workforce to deliver service to their existing essential clients such as hospitals, government agencies, and other entities addressing the COVID-19 situation.

Collaborate with Work from Home tools

In support of work from home implementation of many companies, Eastern Communications will also provide cost-efficient and reliable ICT solutions such as Office 365 and Eastern Cloud to improve business continuity amid the pandemic.

Office 365 is a cloud-based subscription to a suite of Microsoft Office applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc. which is crucial for businesses to achieve productivity and collaboration while implementing work from home set-up. Existing clients will be guided by Eastern Communications on how to utilize the said program through sending series of educational information.

Eastern Communications will also educate its clients on using Eastern Cloud service to help businesses run critical applications online and share company data while on remote work.

Boost workplace connectivity and security

Eastern Communications’ existing Fiber1 clients in Metro Manila and Cebu, particularly banks, hospitals, and other essential establishments, will be offered speed boost and free three (3) pieces of Wi-Fi Mesh. This device spreads a network connection across the workplace which allows users to connect to the Internet wherever they are in the premises. Wi-Fi Mesh eliminates dead spots in every corner and have been used in small to medium paces such as multi-story buildings.

Hospitals that utilize Eastern Communications’ Internet Direct Service will also expect 30% cost reduction plus free Office 365 under the special renewal program.

Lastly, clients will be guided on securing online business from cyberattacks with Eastern’s Web Protection that includes Internet firewall, web security, remote access, and cloud access, helping enterprises work efficiently at this time.

“We understand the difficulty that our fellow citizens are experiencing right now. We, at Eastern Communications are committed to extending support and guidance to our clients in essential establishments and other companies in this challenging time,” said Eastern Communications Marketing Director Jedrek Estanislao.

Eastern Communications monitors the situation closely and commits to maintain normal business operations until the situation improves.