Eastern Communications pledges ICT solutions to government, donates PPEs and funds in fighting COVID-19

Eastern Communications, one of the premier telecommunications companies in the Philippines, has supported various sectors in flattening the curve of COVID-19 pandemic by pledging its ICT solutions, PPEs, and funds.

A total of 500 Office 365 licenses were provided to 34 government offices such as the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Labor and Employment, Philippine National Police, Presidential Communications Operations Office, several city government offices, among others. Office 365 is a collaborative cloud-based platform that brings together the best-in-class Microsoft Office applications that can help the beneficiaries to collaborate efficiently and securely across many devices within the organization.

“Our office is very grateful for Eastern Communications’ assistance. The quarantine period has made most of our staff to work from home and the use of Office 365 will certainly ease our remote work process while collaborating with one another,” said DOH.

Eastern Communications also pledged their internet services to other facilities and offices to ensure fast and reliable connectivity experience for the government employees. An Internet Direct Service (IDS) is installed at the World Trade Center in Pasay which has been converted to a COVID-19 facility. They also upgraded the IDS in Pag-IBIG Fund and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, while Advanced Science and Technology Institute was provided with Domestic Leased Line (DLL), a point-to-point private connectivity service.

“This is a challenging time that we are currently facing, and we wanted to help the government by pledging our services especially now that they need to do extra work to serve the public and immediately eliminate COVID-19,” said Eastern Communications Co-Coordinator Atty. Aileen Regio.

The telco also lent a hand to the frontliners and Filipino families.

Eastern Communications recently provided a total of 700 personal protective equipment (PPEs) and 5,000 pieces of face masks to Veteran’s Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Jose B. Lingad Regional Hospital in Pampanga, Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, Meycauayan Doctors Hospital in Bulacan, and Chong Hua Hospital in Cebu.

Meanwhile, in celebration of their 142nd founding anniversary, Eastern Communications also launched their internal fundraising for the frontliners. Employees of the telco are encouraged to donate and raise Php 142,000 to help regional hospitals that cure COVID-19 patients.

The telco took part as well in its partner associations’ pandemic-related causes, donating a total of Php200,000 to support Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP) in helping poor families and American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AMCHAM) in providing medical essentials for the frontliners.

“Eastern Communications has been a trusted telecommunications partner of many Filipino companies for years, and it’s our humble way of paying back to our community by helping to combat the health crisis. Together, we can overcome this,” said Eastern Communications Co-Coordinator Hermi Hizon.