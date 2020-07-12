New EB Advance Shadow Stick for bold, beautiful eyes

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, so make sure your peepers stand out with a bold, beautiful eye makeup look to make them even more expressive!

To help get you started, EB Advance, the sister brand of Ever Bilena, has just released its newest product, the EB Advance Shadow Stick (P195) with four outstanding shades: Black, Bronze, Copper, and Sapphire. Best for beginners and makeup pros alike, these retractable eyeshadow cream sticks glide on the lids and set to a smudge-proof and waterproof finish.

With colors that range from every day to bold, you can definitely use these EB Advance Shadow Sticks to change up your look from daytime to nighttime in just a few swipes. The Bronze and Copper shades, for example, are perfect for daytime errands and would definitely shine as the sunlight hits the lids. To upgrade your look, smudge the Black or Sapphire shade on the corners of the lids and under the eyes for a smokey effect.

Make your eyes the centerpiece of your face with the EB Advance Shadow Sticks available on EB Advances official store on Lazada (www.lazada.com.ph).