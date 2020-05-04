Emotikons’ sophomore single “Dudera” rules Spotify’s Pinoy Reggae Playlist

Up-and-coming reggae band Emotikons puts a fun spin on doubts surrounding a romantic relationship in the group’s latest single “Dudera,” which recently scored the top spot on Spotify’s Pinoy Reggae playlist.

We saw that couples usually fight over suspicions, especially for people like us in the band scene, and this song is inspired by this common reality,” Emotikons’ lead vocalist, Marco Nardo, shared.

The band’s latest single under ABS-CBN’S DNA Music boasts of an offbeat rhythm and a slow tempo that gives off a laidback listening experience.

The song was written by the band members and produced by Pinoy Klasik Entertainment (PKE). It is a follow-up to “P.H.T. (Pinagtagpong Hindi Tinadhana),” Emotikons’ debut song, which currently has over 200,000 streams on Spotify.

The band hails from Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro and is also composed of Ronnel Alegre as rhythm guitarist and second vocals, Darwin James Mabolo as drummer, second voice and beatbox, Melvin Mendoza as lead guitarist, Lourence Fernandez as bassist, and Elmar Abalos as percussionist.

The six-piece ensemble started in 2014 with a simple goal to compete in band contests, but later on set out to reach greater heights in the music industry to bring honor to fellow Mindorenians.

Emotikons has since joined DNA Music, a record label under ABS-CBN Music which seeks to uplift the local bands industry and nourish the musicality of gifted rock, alternative, and reggae artists.

Chill out and listen to Emotikons’ quirky new track “Dudera” on Spotify, YouTube, and other digital streaming platforms.

