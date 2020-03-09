Enjoy P68.00 Pancakes All Day On All Mondays Of March At Pancake House!

Got a serious case of the Monday blues? We know that the first day of the week can be tough, but you can still #ChooseToFeelGood with a little help from Pancake House.

In celebration of National Pancake Month, food lovers and weekday warriors can look forward to another week as they enjoy freshly flipped Classic Pancakes for less. Indulge on two pieces of fluffy, golden Classic Pancakes for only PHP 68 by simply dining in at any Pancake House store on any Monday of March!

Best paired with your favorite classic dishes, Pancake House is giving you a reason to make Mondays more bearable with this sweet deal that echoes the goodness of home cooking, with no minimum purchase required. This is exactly what everyone needs to start their day, especially after a relaxing weekend.

Even better, this highly-anticipated deal is extended until April 13 for Pancake House Rewards Card holders. Still thinking about availing that card? Well, now’s the perfect time to do so!

We understand that Mondays can be challenging, and we want to help mellow it down for our diners by bringing delightful vibes with our well-loved, signature Classic Pancakes,” shares Cherry Hernandez, Senior Marketing Manager of Pancake House. “We are inviting everyone to #ChooseToFeelGood on all remaining Mondays of March by celebrating National Pancake Month with us!

