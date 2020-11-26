Enjoy Araneta City’s shopping treats this long weekend

Enjoy these limited-time promos, discounts, and offers at the City of First from November 27 (Friday) to 30 (Monday)

We’re approaching the last few long weekends of 2020. How are you planning to spend this much-awaited break?

At the City of Firsts, Araneta City is giving you plenty of reasons to celebrate with us and enjoy the long weekend, wherever you may be!

1. Black Friday Sale

November 27 is, technically, not yet part of the long weekend. But why wait for Saturday? Welcome the long weekend and enjoy payday Friday with Araneta City’s exciting Black Friday Sale.

Head over to the Gateway Mall, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza on this day, and enjoy up to 70% discount on select items!

Make use of this one-day sale for the best affordable Christmas must-buys. Shop for new clothes, holiday gifts, home and office decors, or any other season items from your favorite brands at very affordable discounted prices!

2. Bonifacio Day Free Delivery

On November 30 (Bonifacio Day), we’re giving you more reasons to enjoy staying at home for the holiday.

Order food or items from any Araneta City establishment using the Araneta City Assist and enjoy a one-day FREE delivery!

Just check out the Araneta City Assist via our mobile app or website, contact any participating store, then place an order. Just mention the promo code HEROES TREAT to avail the free delivery service.

3. Novotel Great Holiday Sale

For those who’ll drop by the Gateway Mall during the long weekend, make sure to visit the booth of Novotel Manila Araneta City at the mall activity area for some amazing hotel sales and offerings.

Check out the hotel’s best sellers and affordable curated holiday goodies, packages, hampers, and platters. Score discounted room vouchers and discounted dining vouchers that you can gift yourself or your loved ones.

Visit the official Facebook page of Novotel Manila Araneta City for more details.

4. Mall Christmas bazaar

For those who are planning to start with their Christmas shopping this long weekend, Araneta City is offering more retail options for you.

Drop by the Christmas bazaars at the Gateway Mall, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza starting November 27 to find a wide range of Christmas gifts and items that will suit your preference and your budget.

Among the stalls in the bazaar are 12 #ResilientPinoy entrepreneurs chosen by the J. Amado Araneta Foundation because of their inspiring stories of recovery given the pandemic. They are: Balaikamay Enterprise, Custommade Crafts Center, Sosyal Revolution Inc., Sabunichi Enterprises, Bedrock Home & Body Essentials, Joie 80 Soap Manufacturing, BDO Herbosido Herbal Products, Airom’s Leather Craft, Curves and Lines Graphics, Life Source Multi Purpose Coooperative, PlantLab Vegan Food Products, and. Antonio Pueo Incorporada.

Shop for your Christmas needs and help our SMEs at the same time at Araneta City’s mall Christmas bazaar!

5. Ask Araneta: Regalo

Do you have to start doing your Christmas shopping, but want to just stay at home and take a much-deserved rest this long weekend?

Meet “Ask Araneta: Regalo,” Araneta City’s first-ever virtual gift finder, designed to assist shoppers in finding the best gifts for their loved ones this holiday season.

This service is available for items sold in retail establishments at the Gateway Mall. Customers are each assigned their own virtual finder, and communication is done via chat. They can ask for gift recommendations, and the virtual finder will reply with a catalogue listing down a number of items matching their query. They can also ask the virtual finder to send pictures of the recommended gifts, and visit a given retail store to ask for more details about the shortlisted items, among other requests.

Ask Araneta: Regalo can make holiday shopping more convenient by giving options for gift items based on a set of criteria, such as item type, age and gender of the recipient, and price range. Chat us now!