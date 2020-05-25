Enjoy iWant Originals titles on TFC, now on cable and satellite overseas

Get to enjoy fresh and exciting programs on TFC’s different platforms as iWant Originals movies and series start airing and streaming outside the Philippines for the first time on TFC’s cable, satellite, and via Video on Demand (VOD) on IPTV starting this May, and also available via Video on Demand (VOD) on TFC Online.

iWant Originals are movies and series produced by ABS-CBN’s on-demand streaming platform iWant (accessible only in the Philippines), which aims to bring stories that are new but familiar, different but compelling.

Enjoy relevant and relatable iWant Originals short series like “My Single Lady” starring Jodi Sta. Maria, Ian Veneracion, and Zanjoe Marudo; Past Present Perfect” starring Shaina Magdayao and Loisa Andalio; “Taiwan That You Love” with Barbie Imperial, Paulo Angeles, and Zhong Hao Rong; and the Yam ConcepcionJoseph Marco starrer series “Uncoupling”. There is also the comedy show “Tawa Tawa Together” led by comedian Alex Calleja with the other Kapamilya comedians.

Meantime, the out-of-the-box iWant Originals movies will either make you laugh or stir your emotions like the Eugene Domingo starrer “Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 3 Movie Cut”, “Everybody Loves Baby Wendy” which stars Alex Gonzaga, “S.P.A.R.K.” which stars Andrea Brillantes and Grae Fernandez, and the talked-about “Glorious” which stars Angel Aquino and Tony Labrusca.

Stay safe but entertained at home with TFC’s latest offerings from iWant Originals. Catch them via TFC cable and satellite, and via Video On Demand (VOD) on TFC Online and TFC IPTV.

For program schedules, visit myTFC.com or the website of your cable provider.

 

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

