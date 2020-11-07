Enjoy Non-Stop Happiness With Lazada’s 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale!

Discover the best deals at the lowest price, and enjoy free shipping with no minimum spend during Lazada’s Biggest One Day Sale this November 11!

This 11.11, consumers in the Philippines can shop from an even wider assortment of brands – including Nike, Marks & Spencer Philippines, McDonald’s, Hills Pet Nutrition, and Hanabishi— that just onboarded on Lazada. Shoppers also can look forward to winning exciting prizes and rewards when playing LazGames and tuning in to LazLive livestream sessions, and maximize savings by planning out payment methods.

Here is a cheat sheet with 6 ways help you maximize savings while checking off your holiday shopping list:

Play LazGames to collect coins and score big discounts

Lazada’s newest game Happy Bounce features a cute “Kitty” avatar that consumers can control by swiping left and right to collect Lazada coins and brand vouchers from L’Oreal, Inspi, Telcast, Cignal, and many more. All consumers need to do is tap on the coins and rewards button in the Lazada app, click on Happy Bounce, and play the game to collect Lazada coins and brand vouchers along the way. The more points you collect, the more rewards you earn.

Lazada is also offering a free TCL and Rowa TV in exchange of coins on November 11, so what are you waiting for? Collect coins by playing LazGames today!

Save more when you use your Lazada Wallet

On November 11, checkout your 11.11 purchases with Lazada Wallet credits to enjoy these additional savings:

get PHP 200 off for every PHP 2,500 spent

get PHP 400 off for every PHP 5,000 spent

get PHP 1,111 off for every PHP 12,000 spent

You can also stand a chance to be one of the 20 winners receiving PHP 11,111 when you cash in to your Lazada Wallet from October 29 to November 10.

In addition, Lazada Wallet users can get PHP 50 Wallet rebates when you cash in or cash in and pay a minimum of PHP 100 and use your BPI DirectLink, MetroBank DirectLink, and UB DirectLink from October 29 to November 11. Note that this is applicable to newly linked accounts only.

Feeling lucky? From October 29 to November 11, join Lucky Piso by purchasing a Lucky Piso item worth PHP 1 and paying using your Lazada Wallet to get a chance to win an Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Electrolux Air Purifier, Electrolux Twin Tub Washing Machine, and Haier 40-inch LED TV on November 11.

Tune in to LazLive to get updates on the best deals and win over PHP 500,000 worth of prizes

From October 29 to November 10:

Join LazLive Superstars Jae Miranda, Charlotte Ferguson, Neil Feranil, Phoebe Real, and Bianca Jacinto, who will be hosting Laz Get It to share the best 11.11 deals, every day from 8 PM -9:30 PM.

Stand a chance to win up to PHP 1,111 every hour on when you catch any session of Laz Get Lucky starting October 29 to November 10 from 11 AM-11 PM.

On November 11:

Don’t miss out on Laz Get It’s 11.11 15 Hour Shopping Marathon from 9 AM-12 MN. Our LazLive Super Stars will present you the best 11.11 deals and over PHP 500,000 worth of prizes to be given away!

Win up to PHP 11,111 every hour when you catch any session on LazLive from 11 AM-11 PM

Tune in to LazLive Super Streamfest featuring sessions by top brands from 10 AM-10 PM, to bag exclusive vouchers and deals as low as PHP 11.

Follow Lazada on social media and stand a chance to win a shopping spree of up to PHP 11,111

From November 2 to 11, tune in at 5:15 PM to Shake It! when watching Facebook Live sessions hosted by the top finalists of Miss Universe Philippines.

Be one of two lucky consumers to win a shopping spree of up to PHP 11,111 when you show us what is in your 11.11 cart. Want a Noche Buena package? Follow Lazada’s “11 Days of LazMall” giveaways on Instagram to find out more!

Complete the daily challenges on TikTok Treats to win vouchers for 11.11, the more tasks you complete, the more vouchers you can get. You can also join the 11.11 Sa Lazada TikTok Hashtag Challenge to get a chance to win up to PHP 1,111 vouchers for your 11.11 shopping.

Tune in to Lazada’s 11.11 Super Show with over PHP 11 Million worth of vouchers and an all-new Honda City to be given away

Don’t miss out on the star-studded Lazada 11.11 Super Show on November 10 from 9 PM to 12 AM livestreamed on the Lazada app via LazLive, and broadcasted on Cinema One, Kapamilya Channel, and GMA 7.

Expect a show full of super surprises with over PHP 11 Million worth of vouchers to be given away from 9 PM to 11 PM with Lazada’s Super Voucher Giveaway Pre-Show. Tune in and enjoy performances by Robi Domingo, Kaladkaren​, Erich Gonzales, Inigo Pascual​, Klarisse De Guzman, Jona​, Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio​, and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, and get a chance to bag vouchers worth PHP 11 Million from KonsultaMD, Unilever vouchers worth PHP 500,000k via Shake It!, 5 Home & Living Sets worth PHP 500,000k in total via raffle from Sunbeams Lifestyle, and Electrolux appliances worth over PHP 350,000k in total via raffle.

Want to win the coveted brand-new Honda City? Stick around from 11 PM to 12 MN and tune in to GMA 7 as we countdown to our biggest one-day sale with Lazada’s 11.11 Super Show! Hosted by Mimiyuuuh, Sam YG, Iya Villania, and Andre Paras, Lazada’s 11.11 Super Show is something you won’t want to miss!

Enjoy performances by Ben&Ben, SB19, Julie Ann San Jose, Dennis Trillo, Tom Rodriguez, Gloc-9, Glaiza De Castro, Ruru Madrid, Miguel Tanfelix, Valeen Montenegro, Rocco Nacino, Camille Prats, LJ Reyes, Paul Salas, Prince Clemente, and Lucho Ayala, and win exclusive vouchers from Family Guard and up to PHP 11,000 Lazada vouchers through interactive segments like Balloon Pop and Voucher Surprise. Lazada consumers can also expect 5 million worth of vouchers to be given away and stand a chance to bring home the brand-new Honda City!

Maximize savings with Lazada’s partner promotions

Discount Bank Vouchers:

Get PHP 250 off on purchases, PHP 50 off on shipping when you use your UnionBank Lazada credit card, PLUS a chance to win PHP 1 Million!

Get 15% off (max. discount of PHP 1,111) for a minimum spend of PHP 3,500 when you use your BDO Mastercard. Use the code BDOMC1111 at checkout.

Get 15% off (max. discount of PHP 2,000) for a minimum spend of PHP 3,000 when you use your BDO Visa. Use the code BDOVISATAKE15 at checkout.

Get 10% off (Max discount of PHP 700) for a minimum spend of PHP 6,000 when you use your Citibank card. Use the code CITI1111LAZ at checkout. Valid for one-time use and for mobile app use only.

Get 10% discount for a minimum spend of P1,500 on November 11, from 1PM to 5PM when you use your Metrobank Debit and Prepaid Cards. Use the code METROBANK300 at checkout.

Collect free shipping vouchers from November 6 to 11, and enjoy free shipping when you make a purchase using your Mastercard on Lazada 11.11.

Get PHP 150 off for a minimum spend of Php 3,000 when you use your BPI Credit Card from November 10 to 12. Use the code BPILZD1111 at checkout.

Shop, save, and win with HSBC! Get 10% off (max discount PHP 300) every Wednesday from 11:45 AM to 1:45 PM for a minimum spend of Php 2,500 when you use your HSBC card. Use the code HSBC145 upon checkout. Also stand a chance to win rebates of up to PHP5,000 when you shop on Lazada from November 4 to 30.

Get 15% off (max discount of PHP 500) for a minimum spend of PHP 3,000 when you use your RCBC Card. Use the code RCBC500 at checkout.

Get 10% discount (max. discount of PHP 500) for a minimum spend of PHP3,500 when you use your Robinsons Bank Card. Use the code RBANK1111 at checkout.

Get 10% discount for a minimum spend of PHP 2,500 when you use your Bank of Commerce card. Use the code BANKCOM1111 at checkout.

Get 10% discount for a minimum spend of PHP 2,500 when you use your Bank of Commerce card. Use the code BANKCOM1111 at checkout. Get PHP 100 off for a minimum spend of PHP 1,000 when you use your Maybank Card. Use the code MBLAZ1111 at checkout.

Get 20% off (max. discount of PHP 110) with no minimum spend when you shop using Gcash on November 11.

Get 20% off (max. discount of PHP 110) with no minimum spend when you shop using Gcash on November 11. Get PHP 600 discount for a minimum spend of PHP 3,000 when you shop at The SM Store using your Mastercard from November 1 to December 31. Use the code MCSM600 at checkout.

Special Promos:

Get 10% off (max. discount of PHP 150) for a minimum spend of PHP 750 when you use the voucher code you redeemed using your GrabRewards points.

Shop and apply code VIBER10 at checkout to get 15% off (max. discount of PHP 200) for a minimum spend of PHP 750 on November 11.

Play Happy Bounce at LazGame and get up to PHP 100 Cignal voucher!

Get 10% off (max. discount of PHP 150) for a minimum spend of PHP 1,500 when you use the Lazada voucher code your redeemed using your GetGo points.

Get 10% off (max. discount of PHP 150) for a minimum spend of PHP 1,500 when you use the Lazada voucher code your redeemed using your GetGo points. Get 10% off (max. discount of PHP 150) for a minimum spend of PHP 1,500 when you download and register via Robinsons Rewards mobile app to get the Lazada voucher from October 29 to November 6.

Big Raffles: