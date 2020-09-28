ePLDT joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, bolsters digital pivot for PH biz

ePLDT, the ICT arm of PLDT Enterprise, further enhances its portfolio of digital offerings for businesses amid prevalence of remote work arrangements, resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, ePLDT is able to address the increasing needs of organizations for cost-efficient online work tools with Google Cloud’s cloud-based​ ​SaaS collaboration and productivity application G Suite and Chrome Enterprise.

This partnership boosts PLDT Enterprise’s continuous efforts to strengthen its cloud expertise, with ePLDT integrating Google Cloud products into its end-to-end ICT solutions offerings.

Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups says, “We prioritize our customers’ needs and requirements. Working with G Suite fortifies ePLDT’s expertise and capabilities as we create new opportunities for our customers and expand what is possible in the cloud.”

According to Google Cloud, the Partner Advantage Program is designed to allow partners to easily work and innovate together with the global cloud computing giant in a highly collaborative manner.

As a part of the program, ePLDT can now innovate and come up with the best solutions for its customers, with Google Cloud products, starting with G Suite​,​ as key drivers of cultural and digital transformation.

Augmenting ePLDT’s plethora of enterprise solutions and services with Google Cloud offerings means an expanded portfolio with more options for PLDT Enterprise customers. And with Google Cloud certified professionals employed, ePLDT is well equipped to deploy these ground-breaking products, as well as provide change management or business transformation services and end-user and admin training.

Hernandez adds, “Making the digital pivot may not be as easy to achieve for many businesses. With the talent that we’ve built on the G Suite​ ​practice, we are able to simplify and guide customers through their business transformation efforts, while ensuring employee adoption of these digital tools.”

ePLDT provides change management, training, support and deployment services for organizations wanting to embrace the new normal with G Suite.