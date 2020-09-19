ePLDT to enable PH businesses with Salesforce partnership

ePLDT, the ICT arm of PLDT Enterprise, continues to strengthen its foothold in the local cloud arena through its strategic partnership with global leader and pioneer in cloud computing, Salesforce.

Salesforce is the world’s number one customer relationship management (CRM) solution based on 2019 revenue market share worldwide ranking by premier global market intelligence firm IDC. The US-based cloud and CRM giant is one of the fastest-growing enterprise software companies of all time with over 150,000 enterprise customers around the world, spanning from startups and small businesses, to Fortune 500 companies.

ePLDT has built the expertise and resource pool to deploy, administer and manage Salesforce for any organization across various industries. This roster of certified professionals, with Salesforce’s class-leading business applications for sales, service, marketing and industry-specific workloads built on a secure and scalable platform, equips ePLDT to enable enterprises to reinvent themselves in the New Normal using technology.
The entire PLDT Enterprise Group has invested heavily on the platform as part of its own digital pivot in order to deliver a more meaningful customer experience to their corporate clientele. This signifies the group’s commitment to putting customer satisfaction at the center of all objectives and strategies, and likewise its aim to address core and mission-critical business needs of companies in terms of simplicity, integration, and efficiency.

At the ePLDT Group, our commitment is to make a positive impact on every single business. Utilizing technology as the enabler, we make it a point that our products and services are up to par with global standards and practices to further support the digital transformation endeavors of businesses today,” said Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

A pioneer in the Philippine ICT and cloud computing space, ePLDT continually enriches its capabilities and services by building world-class data center facilities and network infrastructure, evolving its IT expertise to adapt to emerging technologies, and curating an array of business solutions through strategic partnerships like this alliance with Salesforce—all to create an ecosystem that further elevates the company’s position as a digital enabler.

Through the group’s long-term partnership with Salesforce, ePLDT is also now recognized as a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner which attests to its excellence and expertise in the platform—meeting various requirements for sales performance, number of Salesforce certified professionals, and overall customer satisfaction.

PLDT and Smart also partnered with Salesforce for the group’s own digital transformation program kicking off with the migration its CRM platform to Salesforce to help curate a customized end-to-end customer journey—improving every engagement the companies will have with its clients.

