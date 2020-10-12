Epson confirms commitment to United Nations Global Compact by signing the statement from Business Leaders for Renewed Global Cooperation

Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, “Epson”) has reiterated its commitment to the United Nations Global Compact by signing the Statement from Business Leaders for Renewed Global Cooperation.

The Statement from Business Leaders for Renewed Global Cooperation was announced as a new policy of the UN in September, and was issued to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Global Compact.

Signatories commit to operating in a spirit of global cooperation, accountability, corporate ethics and transparency, and to upholding the following points:

Demonstrate ethical leadership and good governnce through values-based strategies, policies, operations and relationships when engaging with all stakeholders

Invest in addressing systemic inequalities and injustices through inclusive, participatory and representative decision making at all levels of our business

Partner with the UN, Government and civil society to strengthen access to justice, ensure accountability and transparency, provide legal certainty, promote equality and respect human rights

In making that commitment, we also call on Governments to:

Protect human rights, ensure peace and security, and uphold the rule of law so that businesses, individuals and societies can flourish

Create an enabling environment to serve the interests of people and planet, prosperity and purpose, through strengthened international cooperation and national legal frameworks

Enhance multilateralism and global governance to combat corruption, build resilience and achieve the SDGs

As a member of society, Epson takes an uncompromising approach to socially responsible corporate conduct in areas such as compliance, human rights, environmental action, workforce diversity, and supply chain management.

“We take these and other social issues seriously and are working toward solutions. We aspire to make Epson an indispensable company through the practice of ethical corporate conduct and by playing a central role in realizing a better world through the products and services we provide.“