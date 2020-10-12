Epson confirms commitment to United Nations Global Compact by signing the statement from Business Leaders for Renewed Global Cooperation

0 comment

Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, “Epson”) has reiterated its commitment to the United Nations Global Compact by signing the Statement from Business Leaders for Renewed Global Cooperation.

The Statement from Business Leaders for Renewed Global Cooperation was announced as a new policy of the UN in September, and was issued to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Global Compact.

Signatories commit to operating in a spirit of global cooperation, accountability, corporate ethics and transparency, and to upholding the following points:

  • Demonstrate ethical leadership and good governnce through values-based strategies, policies, operations and relationships when engaging with all stakeholders
  • Invest in addressing systemic inequalities and injustices through inclusive, participatory and representative decision making at all levels of our business
  • Partner with the UN, Government and civil society to strengthen access to justice, ensure accountability and transparency, provide legal certainty, promote equality and respect human rights

In making that commitment, we also call on Governments to:

  • Protect human rights, ensure peace and security, and uphold the rule of law so that businesses, individuals and societies can flourish
  • Create an enabling environment to serve the interests of people and planet, prosperity and purpose, through strengthened international cooperation and national legal frameworks
  • Enhance multilateralism and global governance to combat corruption, build resilience and achieve the SDGs

As a member of society, Epson takes an uncompromising approach to socially responsible corporate conduct in areas such as compliance, human rights, environmental action, workforce diversity, and supply chain management.

We take these and other social issues seriously and are working toward solutions. We aspire to make Epson an indispensable company through the practice of ethical corporate conduct and by playing a central role in realizing a better world through the products and services we provide.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Waive fees extended! Continue to enjoy FREE InstaPay and PESONet transactions with PSBank

Team Orange 0 comments
Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank), the consumer banking arm of the Metrobank Group, continues to extend waiving of fees for PesoNet and InstaPay transactions made via the PSBank Mobile App. Effective…

SKY treats new subscribers to GrabFood discount codes

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
SKY is giving new subscribers an irresistible treat as it partners with GrabFood—discount codes for their next food delivery when their application gets approved from October 1 to 31, 2020.…

How the light and stylish vivo Y20i complements your wardrobe

Team Orange 0 comments Fashion & Brands
While it may seem that fashion and style have taken a backseat this year due to global lockdowns, the opposite is true. Suppressed due to stay-at-home orders and distressed because…

Teleperformance Anthology features uplifting employee stories

Team Orange 0 comments Business
During tough times, stories have a way of providing us with the positivity and hope we need to keep moving forward. Teleperformance, global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management,…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone