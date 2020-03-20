Epson honors 100 years of Philippine Cinema at Art Fair Philippines 2020

Marking 100 years of Philippine Cinema, Art Fair Philippines in partnership with Epson Philippines presented The Unconfined Cinema—Art Fair’s inaugural film section which showcased masterful local films as a collective representation of Philippine Cinema without boundaries.

Curated by film critic Philbert Dy, film composer Erwin Romulo and film archivist and historian Teddy Co., The Unconfined Cinema utilized three Epson EB-L1505 high brightness laser projectors to screen various Filipino films from February 21-23 at The Link in Makati City. Showcasing the power of Epson’s 3LCD technology, the films were projected with uncompromised quality, delighting the audience with stunning images and vibrant colors which brought more life to some of the country’s best films.

“The cinema experience wouldn’t have been complete without proper projection. The short throw distance gave us a lot of flexibility in designing our space, helping us truly become an unconfined cinema.” Philbert Dy, Curator of The Unconfined Cinema for Art Fair Philippines 2020 said.

Founded in 2013, Art Fair Philippines is the premier platform for exhibiting and selling the best in modern and contemporary Philippine visual art. The fair aims to mirror the vibrant local art scene and continues to generate support for Filipino art practitioners. The fair is committed to expanding the local audience for the visual arts. Set in an alternative urban venue, Art Fair Philippines makes art accessible to enthusiasts and those who want to discover one of Southeast Asia’s most exciting art landscapes.

ArtFair/Film is a new section that acknowledges cinema as an evolving art form. ArtFairPH/Film aims to celebrate the last 100 years of Philippine cinema and the possibilities for the next hundred.