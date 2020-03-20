Epson honors 100 years of Philippine Cinema at Art Fair Philippines 2020

0 comment

Marking 100 years of Philippine Cinema, Art Fair Philippines in partnership with Epson Philippines presented The Unconfined Cinema—Art Fair’s inaugural film section which showcased masterful local films as a collective representation of Philippine Cinema without boundaries.

Curated by film critic Philbert Dy, film composer Erwin Romulo and film archivist and historian Teddy Co., The Unconfined Cinema utilized three Epson EB-L1505 high brightness laser projectors to screen various Filipino films from February 21-23 at The Link in Makati City. Showcasing the power of Epson’s 3LCD technology, the films were projected with uncompromised quality, delighting the audience with stunning images and vibrant colors which brought more life to some of the country’s best films.

The cinema experience wouldn’t have been complete without proper projection. The short throw distance gave us a lot of flexibility in designing our space, helping us truly become an unconfined cinema.” Philbert Dy, Curator of The Unconfined Cinema for Art Fair Philippines 2020 said.

Founded in 2013, Art Fair Philippines is the premier platform for exhibiting and selling the best in modern and contemporary Philippine visual art. The fair aims to mirror the vibrant local art scene and continues to generate support for Filipino art practitioners. The fair is committed to expanding the local audience for the visual arts. Set in an alternative urban venue, Art Fair Philippines makes art accessible to enthusiasts and those who want to discover one of Southeast Asia’s most exciting art landscapes.

ArtFair/Film is a new section that acknowledges cinema as an evolving art form. ArtFairPH/Film aims to celebrate the last 100 years of Philippine cinema and the possibilities for the next hundred.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Yeng Constantino, Janella Salvador, KZ Tandingan, Leila Alcasid, Gibbs, Yeliee, Yuzon send out comfort thru music

Team Orange 0 comments
What better way to feel a little relief in these trying times than to listen to music, especially from women whose tunes aim to uplift those who are disheartened. In…

GCash says fintech could help facilitate fund transfers amid national emergency due to Covid-19

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
With restricted mobility and limited options due to the enhanced community quarantine of the whole island of Luzon and local lockdowns of other cities and provinces, Filipinos may opt to…

You can now donate to the Philippine Red Cross using your PayMaya account

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
As the entire country copes from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Filipinos–particularly those in the marginalized sectors and communities–are left with little to no access to basic necessities…

7 essential tips in making the switch from office to home office

Team Orange 0 comments Health
More and more companies are implementing a work-from-home scheme to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For many employees, this sounds like a dream (No traffic! No need to leave…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone