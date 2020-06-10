AXA Philippines | This Father’s Day, help dad relax by supporting his favorite relaxation rituals

Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to let our dads know how important they are to us and how much we want them to be healthy — even moreso with the current pandemic.

As we celebrate this special day for dads, AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, offers an essential health checklist so you can help dad achieve optimal health.

Remind him to get annual health screenings. Preventive healthcare is the most effective measure men can follow to live healthier lives. As your dad ages, it is important to encourage him to have regular medical check-ups to prevent health risks common among men such as colon and prostate cancer, stroke, diabetes, and heart attack. As soon as he turns 50, it is vital for him to get an annual prostate screening to detect prostate cancer, especially if it’s in the early stages, which may be easier to treat.

Encourage him to exercise. Studies have shown that exercising has great effects on one’s physical and mental wellness. It reduces the risk of developing diseases like diabetes, heart attack, obesity, and many more. It also reduces stress and the risk of depression, while improving one’s mood. It can even be a bonding activity with your dad. Invite him to start this healthy habit with you and exercise together at least 20 to 30 minutes a day.

Invest in his health. Sometimes, there are unforeseeable circumstances that affect our health and are beyond our control. When this happens, it’s better to be prepared by gifting your dad with health insurance like AXA Health Start which provides coverage for the top three critical illnesses such as cancer, heart attack, and stroke and some of their minor forms at very affordable prices.

Promote a well-balanced meal at home. Living healthy means eating a well-balanced diet consisting of protein, fruits and vegetables, healthy oils such as omega 3, olive oil, coconut oil, and many more. Make sure his diet is rich in vitamin C to boost his immune system to fight coronavirus, as well as other diseases, fatigue, and infection. Guavas, kiwis, and oranges are vitamin C-rich fruits that he can eat as a snack or dessert.

Help dad stress less. Stress can lead to a heart attack, obesity, and stroke. Help him reduce his stress by supporting his favorite relaxation rituals. On Father’s Day, you can help him relax by giving him a memorable celebration with the whole family.

As the provider and ultimate protector of the household, it’s important for dads to be in their best shape. Help them protect their health by encouraging them to follow these tips from AXA Philippines.