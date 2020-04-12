Eulene releases haunting track “Sleeping with a Ghost,” ahead of debut album, out this spring

“I think everyone has probably known how the busy distractions of daily norms become a barrier to facing hard truths. Then, only in the quiet of the night, away from the hustle, do the hard truths find you. That is where this song was born,” Nashville-based singer-songwriter Eulene explains. “The timing of this release feels coincidental with the moments of these times and may resonate with many, considering the worrisome and alarming uncertainty of days and our nights. We are in a slow-down where hard and also beautiful truths are surfacing in us all.”

Co-written and produced by Grammy Award-winner Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon, Taylor Swift), Eulene’s haunting new single, “Sleeping with a Ghost,” marks the third cut from the Nashville-based singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut album, due out this spring.

NYC born and bred, Eulene’s eclectic upbringing shines through in her musical eccentricities. The granddaughter of portrait photographer and Andy Warholmuse Editta Sherman, she grew up in the hustle and bustle of her grandmother’s Carnegie Hall studio before heading off on her own to study classical voice at SUNY Purchase. It was there that she began songwriting and experimenting with genre while working as a touring bassist for an alt-rock band. After making the move to Music City, Eulene started focusing on her own material, releasing her debut single in 2018 with praise from the likes of Clash Magazine and features on Apple Music’s “Breaking Pop” playlist.

On “Sleeping with a Ghost,” she continues the journey to her inaugural album release. Written entirely to a rhythm track with no instrumentals before being fleshed out, the compositional style of her new record is lush and unpredictable. True to her rearing, Eulene’s material blends elements of electronic, pop, classical, disco, and industrial tuneage while handling themes of power, femininity, love, and sacrifice with great introspection.

Sleeping with a Ghost” is available now via SoundCloudSpotify, Apple Music, AmazonTidalDeezer, and Google Play

