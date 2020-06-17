Exciting Vouchers Await Customers From Globe Rewards

Majority of Filipinos have begun to rely on the virtual world to manage their day-to-day lives from grocery shopping, working at home, staying healthy & productive, and keeping themselves informed and entertained.

As the country is gearing up for the “new normal”, many have adapted to new ways of doing things. To ensure subscribers stay on top of their digital lifestyles, Globe Rewards lets them easily avail more digital products and services in just one click.

Starting June 1 up to December 31, Globe and TM subscribers can make use of their reward points to avail of new and exclusive deals and discounts from Globe Rewards partners Gcash, Lazada, LazMart, McDonald’s, Grab, and Zalora.

With Lazada and Zalora, users can avail gift vouchers worth P300 and P500 when they shop for groceries and other clothing essentials. On the Grab App, subscribers can save P100 on their next GrabCar ride or P150 on their next GrabFood delivery.

Globe customers can enjoy their McDonald’s favorites, such as their Solo Cheeseburger for 66 points, a Hot Fudge Sundae for 31 points, or a McCrispy Chicken Fillet with Rice meal for 75 points.

Mobile Legends fans can redeem a gaming credit load voucher worth P20 from GCash with just 10 points on June 28-30.

LazMart shoppers can redeem a 10% LazMart voucher for only 10 points on June 13 to 15.

“This is our way of thanking our loyal subscribers and helping ease the inconveniences that the pandemic has brought to them by offering good deals on their favorite digital products by simply using their Globe rewards points,” says Joey Kilayko, Head of Globe Rewards. “As we prepare for a new life after the community quarantine, we want to continue providing our customers an even more rewarding experience. We encourage our customers to keep checking their points and watch out for new partners that we will have for them in the coming months.”

Globe Postpaid subscribers can stack up on points through monthly bill payments, while Globe Prepaid subscribers can earn points from reloads. Due to the community quarantine, Globe Rewards also extended the validity of points earned from 2019 to be used until June 30, 2020.

To track points and avail of other promos and discounts, users can simply log on to their GlobeOne or Globe at Home app and click on the Rewards section to view the full list of offers.

To learn more about Globe Rewards and other exclusive offers, download the Globe Rewards, Globe One or Globe at Home app or visit http://globe.com/GRewardsApp