Experience the powerful flagship-grade features of the SAMSUNG Galaxy Note10 Lite

SAMSUNG redefined productivity with the Galaxy Note10, a next-level device that helps balance multiple projects and pursue goals. Its users were able to achieve more with the ultimate productivity tool, highlighted by the revolutionary S Pen. Now, the Korean tech brand will make that same mobile experience more accessible with the Galaxy Note10 Lite.

The power of S Pen

The Galaxy Note10 Lite boasts Samsung’s signature S Pen, which unlocks the full power of the smartphone. This Bluetooth-enabled magic wand can multiply the productivity and creativity of its users with ease. The Screen Off Memo allows for writing on the smartphone even if the display is off. Handwritten notes, meanwhile, are automatically transformed into digital text so users can jot and store effortlessly.

Powerful performance

The Galaxy Note10 Lite comes with an impressive 10nm processor with 8GB of RAM for high-speed performance. The high-capacity 128GB internal storage, with up to 1TB expandable memory[1], gives users more room to store photos, videos, and other important files without the need to delete existing ones.

Samsung also equipped the Galaxy Note10 Lite with a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery that is designed to last all day. It is complemented by Samsung’s super fast-charging technology for power to last all day with just 1 hour of charge.

The Galaxy Note10 Lite also features a pro-grade multi-camera system that comes with a suite of 12MP lenses for Telephoto, Wide and Ultra-Wide Angle modes. Self-portraits are also upgraded with the 32MP selfie camera, while the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature allows for beautiful and steady close-up shots.

For added security, the Galaxy Note10 Lite is equipped with face recognition and on-screen fingerprint scanners for vault-like protection. The device is also supported by Samsung Knox which safeguards the user’s private data from malware and other digital attacks.

A visual feast in a slim frame

The Galaxy Note10 Lite is designed to be as beautiful as it is intelligent. Its massive 6.7” Infinity O-Display promises an uninterrupted visual experience, rounded out by the near bezel-less Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen. Meanwhile, the elegant metal frame offers a premium look and feel to the device without compromising comfort.

The Galaxy Note10 Lite is available at any Samsung-authorized store nationwide for a suggested retail price of PHP 29,990 and comes in vibrant Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red hues.