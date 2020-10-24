Experiencing Movie Magic in the New Normal with LG OLED TV

Director Mikhail Red for LG OLED Cinematic Experience

In a recent virtual event done via Zoom, LG Philippines showcased the brand’s home entertainment lineup suited for the new normal. Focused on “Life in Details”, the event delved into how the South Korean technology innovator’s home entertainment system, consisting of TVs, monitors, and Bluetooth speakers, is perfect for anyone and everyone.

The star of the show is LG’s newest, and perhaps best, TV – the LG OLED GX. LG OLED screen technology uses self-lit pixels, meaning they work independently to emit their own light. This allows for perfect black levels, outstanding colors, infinite contrast, and the sharpest details which ultimately uncovers all the details in darker scenes.

Working hand-in-hand with LG’s self-lit pixel technology is the most advanced HDR solution, Dolby Vision IQ, the latest upgrade from Dolby Vision. LG OLED TVs — together with the intelligent Dolby Vision IQ — deliver uniform brightness and sharpness, regardless of the ambient environment or content genre. This is combined with Dolby Atmos, the object-based surround sound system that redefines your audio experience.

One of the biggest innovations that LG’s new OLED TV has to offer is its Filmmaker Mode. The new feature disables effects like motion smoothing and image sharpening, and preserves original aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates to closely match the vision of the director. Filmmaker mode translates a director’s cinematic vision to your TV with automatic picture and processor settings which brings true authenticity. It guarantees everything you see and hear is the way the director intended it, which is perfect for movie buffs and even casual viewers.

Director Mikhail Red

Director Mik Red, known for his Netflix movie “Dead Kids” went into detail about just how revolutionary LG’s Filmmaker mode is. “Filmmaker Mode means you’re able to watch a film exactly how the director envisioned it. With LG OLED TV Filmmaker Mode, it’s how I perceive Life in Details. It’s a way of continuing the Filipino tradition of going to the movies while still staying at home.” He also went on to say how LG’s newest portable Bluetooth speakers, the LG XBoom, pairs perfectly with the OLED TV to provide an immersive experience. “Even with the small size of the LG PL7, it provides an incredible value. It gives you immersive sound that you just can’t have with similarly sized speakers. With Meridian technology, there’s zero distortion even if you use it at the maximum sound level. It can really fill a room while you’re watching movies.”

Watch Direk Mik Red on YouTube and Facebook as he talks about Life in Details and how LG OLED TV is the perfect movie companion at home. In case you missed it, you can also watch the full event highlights here.

LG OLED GX 65” TV is priced at P 219,990.00 and is available in LG’s official Lazada page.

