Fast, Free, All-Day Smart WiFi in hospitals, transport hubs in Metro Manila

To ensure that Filipinos have access to accurate and up-to-date information in the midst of the COVID-19 community quarantine, PLDT Inc.’s wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) will continue to provide fast, free and reliable all-day Smart WiFi connectivity in hospitals and transport hubs.

In Metro Manila, carrier-grade, fiber-powered Smart WiFi is available at the Asian Hospital, Philippine Orthopedic Center, De Los Santos Medical Center, Marikina Valley Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Dr. Jesus M Delgado Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Chinese General Hospital, Novaliches District Hospital, and Pasay General Hospital.

Smart WiFi is also available at LRT1 and MRT3 stations, and at bus stations around the Metro, such as the Araneta Bus Port, Solid North Bus Terminal, Alps Terminal and German Espiritu Liner Bus Terminal in Quezon City, Victory Liner and DLTB Terminals in Pasay City, South Bus Station in Muntinlupa City, Baliwag Bus Terminal in Caloocan City.

Since 2016, Smart has been ramping up the deployment of Smart WiFi in high foot-traffic areas across the nation, and is also available in airports, universities and malls.

With Smart WiFi in place, Filipinos passing through these hubs can access correct information from official sources, such as the Department of Health (DOH) and other government and news websites, for updates on the COVID-19 community quarantine.

Let us work together in dealing with this health crisis by keeping ourselves informed on how to best safeguard our health and that of our families and communities during the community quarantine, as well as helping share the correct information about what is happening,” said PLDT-Smart Public Affairs Head Ramon R. Isberto.

