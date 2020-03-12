Filigree to open more upscale projects in 2020

Luxury real estate brand Filigree is expanding its portfolio of masterfully crafted, upscale living spaces with more prestigious, high-value developments this year.

Filigree projects have all been remarkably successful. Thanks to its commitment of continuously providing luxurious spaces that are exemplars of sophistication, comfort, convenience, and leisure expected by the discriminating few.

“Ever since the establishment of Filigree, we have always pushed ourselves to be the gold standard in luxury real-estate developments,” says Catherine Ilagan, Filigree head. “For this year, we have plans that will strengthen the brand with unmatched value of our projects.”

So far, all of Filigree’s projects have been well-received by the market such as the The Enclave Alabang. The 13-hectare tropical modern subdivision on Daang Hari is home to a world class Club House and Central Park.

Bristol at Parkway Place is another instant fast-seller due to its highly coveted address at Filinvest City’s Millionaires’ Row. It is one of the most in-demand high-end properties in Metro South because of its location, amenities, and great investment opportunities. Ready for occupancy, its leasing rate is on a constant upswing. Units in this 40-storey tower are almost sold out and plans are now underway for another high rise residential development also along the Millionaire’s Row.

Filigree became a front-runner in green condo living with Botanika Nature Residences. This lush and green development proves that modern and upscale living can be environmentally sustainable. The development received a 4-star rating from the Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE), and it continues to redefine present-day low-density vertical homes in the metropolis.

With the favorable reception of the first tower, Filigree will soon launch Botanika Tower 2, which will offer one-bedroom units that were not available in the first. A sky lounge and function room are also included in the plan, and like the first tower, the new building will follow the same green principles and will be connected to the central garden.

Filigree is now bringing its luxury living experience outside Metro Manila with the Golf Ridge Private Estate in the Leisure City of Filinvest Mimosa+ in Clark, Pampanga. The low density condominium will rise on a carefully and deliberately chosen location with a vibrant, well-maintained, green, and tranquil environment.

As the name suggests, Golf Ridge has the unobstructed view of the Mimosa Golf Course for its main attraction. Exemplifying green living with its backdrop of greens, estate parks and open spaces, residents can enjoy a serene environment that seamlessly blends residential areas and premier hotels with retail and recreation.

With all of these impressive projects in the pipeline, Filigree is looking forward to a productive and successful year, as it hopes to get discerning clients to experience its version of high living that is at par with the world’s best.