Organize a hassle-free celebration for dad with the help of PayMaya!

Father’s Day is coming up this weekend, and while the current public health situation means we can’t go out and celebrate as we used to, it won’t stop us from enjoying our family’s company.

Celebrating Father’s Day under the New Normal entails that we have to be more mindful about physical distancing, including staying at home as much as possible. So if you’re looking for ways to honor Dad this coming Sunday, having a nice family lunch or dinner with great food from his favorite restaurants is a great idea.

You can easily organize Father’s Day celebrations from the comfort of your own home as most restaurants today already accept online transactions. And with PayMaya, paying for your orders is not only much easier, it is also more rewarding.

Pay for your meals using only the mobile number registered to your PayMaya account for an added layer of convenience and security. With this payment option from PayMaya, you no longer have to input your card details on the website which makes paying much quicker and easier. By paying online, you also avoid the risk caused by cash handling. And when you pay with PayMaya, you can even enjoy 1%, 10%, or 100% BalikBayad on your order.

Here are five Dad-approved restaurants you can conveniently order from and pay with your PayMaya mobile number:

Frankie’s New York Buffalo Wings

Everybody loves chicken wings, and the best part about Frankie’s New York Buffalo Wings is that you can mix and match as many flavors as you want. Share and bond over dozens of Dad’s and the whole family’s favorite wing flavors to your heart’s desire—and if you haven’t tried Frankie’s yet, you should start off with the Frankie’s Classic Buffalo and Garlic Parmesan flavors, and pair it with their onion rings!

Army Navy

If Dad’s in the mood for burgers or burritos, then you can’t go wrong with ordering from Army Navy, which is now available for delivery. Get him a California Burger, and throw in an extra patty for a double if he’s got a big appetite. And if he wants a burrito, how about ordering a steak or sisig burrito for good measure? The possibilities are limitless!

Central Delivery

Central Delivery is the hub of all your favorite food – from Popeyes’ famous fried chicken and biscuits to Kuya J’s crispy pata and halo-halo, along with your favorites at Landers Central, Da Gianni, and Dough & Co. Whatever cuisine your family members are craving for, you can easily order them at Central Delivery.

SobanK-Town Grill

Who hasn’t missed Korean samgyupsal buffets during the quarantine? Fortunately, Soban K-Town Grill is able to deliver their famed barbecue meats straight to your home. If you miss the samgyupsal experience, go for their BBQ Sets—either the Mega Meat or Favorite Feast BBQ Sets will satisfy your Korean barbecue craving. You can also order the barbecue meats a la carte if everyone wants more!

Boozy

What’s a Father’s Day celebration without drinks? Celebrate the company of family with Dad’s favorite liquor; no matter what it is, you can find it and have it delivered to your home through Boozy. Or if you’d prefer, you can suggest something new for him to appreciate—how about trying a smooth and easy drink like Hennessy VS?

For your daily cravings, you can also use your PayMaya mobile number to pay for your online orders at McDonald’s, Goldilocks, and Domino’s Pizza. If you’re looking for a quick fastfood fix, checkout Jollibee, Burger King, Chowking, Mang Inasal, and Red Ribbon on Facebook and order your favorite meals via Facebook Messenger. Don’t forget to pay with PayMaya!

Paying with your PayMaya mobile number is easy. All you have to do is follow these simple steps:

Order your meals at the website of your chosen restaurant. Proceed to checkout and choose the online payment/credit card option. You will be redirected to the PayMaya Checkout page. Here, click the Pay with PayMaya button. Log in using your PayMaya mobile number and password. An SMS with the One-Time Pin (OTP) will be sent to your mobile number. Key in the OTP on the webpage to verify your transaction. Wait for the SMS from PayMaya to confirm your payment.

All that’s left to do is wait for your order and enjoy a nice family meal with Dad. Basta food deliveries, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!

If you don’t have your own PayMaya account yet, it’s easy to sign up in time for Father’s Day! Just download the PayMaya app for Android or iOS (https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133), register your own account, and start shopping with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding way to pay for anything both online and in stores! To make the most out of your PayMaya account, check out https://www.paymaya.com/quick-guide.

