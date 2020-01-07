For healthy eating individuals, there’s ProSource and NUCO products

If you’ve noticed a significant change in food trends over the past decade, thank a millennial. Comprising of over 50% of the local workforce, millennials now make the largest age demographic in the Philippines. Thus, the interests and preferences of these young tastemakers can greatly influence what can be found in restaurants and other retail establishments across the country.

With more from this age group getting into the trend of a conscientious lifestyle, the popularity of healthful eating habits can be the push towards the golden days of coconuts. Known as the ‘Tree of Life’, the coconut is well on its way towards a renaissance with more millennials taking a liking to the magical fruit. In fact, according to Philippine Coconut Authority Administrator Romulo Arancon, the Philippines could potentially earn $450 million a year, given that the Philippines produces 15 billion nuts annually.

ProSource Virgin Coconut Oil, healthy alternative oil for cooking and baking. Time was when Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) or liquid coconut oil—which is made by refining raw coconut or palm—was considered the superior oil, as it processes smaller molecules than those in most of the fats you eat, and is mainly used to obtain helpful medium-chain triglycerides that are easily absorbed into your bloodstream as ready-to-use energy. Aside from that these are a special class of fat that your body turns into energy very quickly, with three main types,–namely; C8, C10, and C12, which each offers unique benefits, from fat loss to heightened immune function.

But since the process involved in separating MCT from VCO may include additives, these benefits are therefore negated. And recent studies have shown that Virgin Coconut Oil, which was once shunned for its high saturated-fat content, is now considered a superfood as it is rich in Lauric Acid, which the body converts into monolaurin that also serves as an antimicrobial agent.

With this in mind, and following extensive research, local coconut producer ProSource Coconut, Inc. (ProSource) and its international brand NUCO, saw the need to respond to a significant change in market behavior over the past 15 years. From the ProSource Virgin Coconut Oil being their major product for trade, the business has now shifted into a multi-product venture offering non-traditional coconut products that will cater to the growing concern for health and wellness relevant in today’s generation.

In a series of focus groups arranged by New Nutrition Business, results revealed that millennials aged 24-33 liked the taste of coconut, expressing how much they enjoyed coconut-based products. Locally, products like the NUCO Coconut Wraps — which is a tasteful, organic and all-natural alternative to the yeasty bread and wraps — sparked the interest of healthy eating individuals knowing how they can enjoy their favorite burritos without the unwanted carbs and guilt.

The NUCO Coconut Wraps come in four (4) different flavor variants, mainly Original, Moringa, Turmeric, and Cinnamon. NUCO also introduced a brand new way to snack—the NUCO Coconut Crunch Cereal. This delightfully satisfying gluten and grain free snack received appealing response from its customers as they best enjoyed it as a cereal with Almond or Coconut Milk, or as a topping on their favorite salads. NUCO Coconut Wraps and NUCO Coconut Crunch Cereal are all natural and organic, and are USDA and Kosher Certified. What’s more, they are plant-based, making it perfect for both vegans and those on a keto and paleo diet.

Meanwhile, in other coconut-based products, samples of personal care commodities like the ProSource Cocogugo Shampoo, the ProSource Extra Virgin Coconut Soap and ProSource Extra Virgin Coconut Calming Oil have gone popular for people who pine for smooth and moisturized skin and hair without all the harmful chemicals. Many expressed their affirmation on the products, but the overwhelming response came from the newest food derivatives of the coconut.

Indeed, the coconut is a magical fruit that naturally finds its way into consumer’s lives in a meaningful way. With more millennials driving key trends with health and wellness concerns in mind, ProSource and NUCO continue to innovate, bringing to people delightful, high-quality coconut and organic products.

All ProSource and NUCO products are available online, on BeautyMNL, https://beautymnl.com/, Lazada, https://www.lazada.com.ph/ and their online store at https://prosourcecoconut.com/