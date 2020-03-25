Frontliners stay connected with Smart WiFi amid COVID-19 response

To support frontliners responding to the nationwide COVID-19 emergency, PLDT wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is providing fast, free and reliable 24/7 Smart WiFi connectivity at provincial capitols, city and municipal halls across the country, which are being used as a base of operations for local government logistics, transportation and relief.

Smart WiFi is also available in supermarkets and convenience stores to assist people who are buying food and other essential supplies.

In Metro Manila, carrier-grade, fiber-powered Smart WiFi has been deployed at the City Hall of Manila and in the city halls of Malabon, Mandaluyong, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasay, Quezon City, San Juan, Taguig and Valenzuela.

In Luzon outside Metro Manila, Smart WiFi is also up at the provincial capitol of Benguet and the city hall of Baguio; at the city hall of Laoag in Ilocos Norte; at the city and municipal halls of Baliwag, Bocaue, Marilao, Malolos and Meycauayan in Bulacan; at the city and municipal halls of Tanza, Bacoor and Trece Martires in Cavite; at the provincial capitol of Laguna and in the city and municipal halls of Biñan, Cabuyao, Carmona, and Sta Rosa; at the provincial capitol of Batangas and in the city and municipal halls of Sto. Tomas and Tanauan; and at the city hall of Puerto Princesa in Palawan.

Smart WiFi has also been deployed in Visayas and Mindanao. It is available at the provincial capitol of Cebu, the city and municipal halls of Bogo, Cebu, Mandaue, and Consolacion and the Cebu Public Library; at the provincial capitol of Iloilo; at the city halls of Ormoc, Tacloban and Tacloban Public Market in Leyte; at the Panglao municipal hall and Panglao Public Market in Bohol; at the city hall of Roxas City in Capiz;

At the Sangguniang Panglungsod ng Davao; at the city halls of Oroquieta and Ozamiz in Misamis Occidental; at the provincial capitol of Misamis Oriental and the city hall of Cagayan de Oro City; and at the city halls of Dapitan and Dipolog in Zamboanga del Norte.

Supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals

Smart WiFi is also available in selected Lawson and Ministop convenience stores across Metro Manila and at select branches of Robinsons Supermarkets and Super 8 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Tarlac.

These areas are in addition to existing Smart WiFi-powered hospitals across the country, such as Asian Hospital, Philippine Orthopedic Center, De Los Santos Medical Center, Marikina Valley Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Dr Jesus M Delgado Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Chinese General Hospital, Novaliches District Hospital, and Pasay General Hospital in Metro Manila;

Cebu Doctors University and City Hospital in Mandaue City, Adventist Hospital in Cebu City, Doctors Hospital Bacolod, Bacolod Adventist Medical Center, and Riverside Medical Center in Bacolod, Ramiro Community Hospital in Tagbilaran City, City Hospital of Tacloban City, Capiz Emmanuel Hospital, Iloilo Mission Hospital, The Health Centrum Hospital in Roxas;

Mayor Hilarion Ramiro Medical Center in Misamis Occidental, Adventist Medical Center in Iligan City, at Davao Doctors Hospital and Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City, West Metro Medical Center in Zamboanga del Sur, and at St Elizabeth Hospital, The Medical Plaza 1 and 2, and Sta Ana Medical Building in General Santos City.

Since 2016, Smart has been accelerating the rollout of Smart WiFi in high foot-traffic areas nationwide, and is also available at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals.

“With Smart WiFi in key areas, we are able support our frontliners with fast and reliable connectivity as they work with local governments in delivering vital services amid the COVID-19 situation,” said PLDT-Smart Head of Public Affairs Ramon R. Isberto.