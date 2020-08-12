Frontliners’ well-deserved staycation treat at Sheraton Manila Bay

Sheraton Manila Bay offers a well-deserved staycation treat to all Frontliners with exclusive room package at P4,888++.

No doubt, our frontliner heroes deserve a relaxing break. Sheraton Manila Bay offers just that and more with our special Frontliners Room Package for only Php 4,888++ for stay until December 31, 2020. The Frontliners Room Package includes an overnight accommodation at our Deluxe Room, breakfast for two persons, and 10% food and beverage discount. Book now until August 31, 2020 and give it as a gift for your frontliner family and friends through a gift certificate or book direct with us by calling +632 5318 0788 or email reservations.manilabay@sheraton.com.

As you give the gift of a relaxing vacation to our dedicated workers on the frontline, medical staffers and first responders, a part of the proceed goes to the students of Aurora A. Quezon Elementary in line with our “Stay for A Cause” project.

To ensure the health, wellness, and safety of our guests, Sheraton Manila Bay’s Commitment to Clean provides a safe and comfortable environment during their stay through implementation of enhanced cleaning practices on all public spaces and guest rooms including temperature screening on all entry ports, enhanced cleaning procedures on both public areas and guestrooms, disinfection of high-traffic areas, sanitation amenities, implementation of social distancing measures, installation of protective barriers, and contactless food options. All associates are also geared with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in accordance to local government regulations. Mobile Technologies through Marriott Bonvoy app allows guests to enjoy touchless transactions and services such as Mobile Key, Mobile Dining, eFolio delivery and Mobile Requests. Enjoy rewarding benefits with Marriott Bonvoy now, enroll at bit.ly/MarriottBonvoySignUp.

Sheraton Manila Bay is located at M. Adriatico cor. Gen. Malvar Streets, Malate, Manila.