Frozen Jollibee Chickenjoy now available in Alfamart stores

Everyone’s favorite Jollibee Chickenjoy just got closer to home!

Jollibee’s Marinated Frozen Chicken Cut-Ups is now available in select Alfamart stores.

The pre-marinated Chickenjoy cut-ups are seasoned with Jollibee’s signature spices, so all you need to do is thaw, coat in egg and flour, and deep fry.

Alfamart is the first and only Super Minimart chain in the Philippines with over 800 branches throughout north, central, and south Luzon.

Now you won’t have to worry about travel restrictions or facing long lines at the check-out counter to get your Chickenjoy fix. Just waltz over to the nearest Alfamart in your neighborhood to know more.

Jollibee’s Marinated Frozen Chicken Cut-Ups are available while supplies last.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

