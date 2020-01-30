FUWA FUWA Deli Bread Series: Your New Favorite Snack On-The-Go

In continuing to deliver delightful and delectable breads to all Filipinos, Nippon Premium Bakery, Inc. introduces new and exciting sets of Fuwa Fuwa breads that will level up your snack time: the Fuwa Fuwa Deli Breads, and new series of sweet breads that will make you go crazy for more of these fluffy goodness.

Fuwa Fuwa Deli Bread Series:

Bacon and Cheese Bread — Sink your teeth into this bread that comes with a mouthful of creamy shredded cheese topped with bacon bits. This savory treat will be your new favorite on-the-go snack.

Cheese Mayo Bread — Fuwa Fuwa’s signature soft bread topped with shredded cheese and rich, creamy Japanese mayo – these 2 combined will remind you why you need to stop, grab a snack, and eat!

Fuwa Fuwa Deli Breads are exclusively available in 7-Eleven stores in Metro Manila, selected South Luzon branches in Batangas, Laguna, Quezon, Mindoro, Cavite, and Central Luzon branches: Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bataan, and Zambales for only PHP 42.

Aside from the Deli Breads, Fuwa Fuwa also launched two new Fuwa Fuwa variants from their Sandwich and Bun Series.

Indulge in a smooth and plentiful spread of strawberry combined with margarine in our Strawberry Spread & Margarine-Filled White Bread; and enjoy the fluffiest bun with a luscious, velvety, melts in your mouth sweet cream cheese filling that is found in the delightful Sweet Cream Cheese Bun.

Fuwa Fuwa also offers the Select Loaf and Whole Wheat Loaf from our Loaf Series; Milk Mini Loaf and Caramel Mini Loaf from our Mini Loaf Series; Custard Bun from our Bun Series; and Vanilla Roll, Chocolate Roll, and Strawberry Roll from our Sandwich Rolls Series to complete the list.

Consumers can be assured that every product manufactured by NPB observes the Japanese standard of safety, quality, cleanliness, and sanitation. Fuwa Fuwa products are of the highest quality and made with Japan’s passion and love for the bread itself.

Treat yourself with these delectable breads anytime and find them in the following selected Supermarkets and Convenience Stores: Robinsons, Landmark, Waltermart, All Day, Cash and Carry, Fisher Supermarket, Makati Supermarket, Unimart, Merkado Supermarket, Puregold, Shopwise, SM Hypermarket, SM Supermarket, South Supermarket, Lawson and Family Mart. Coming soon in Rustans Supermarket.