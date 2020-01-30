FUWA FUWA Deli Bread Series: Your New Favorite Snack On-The-Go

0 comment

In continuing to deliver delightful and delectable breads to all Filipinos, Nippon Premium Bakery, Inc. introduces new and exciting sets of Fuwa Fuwa breads that will level up your snack time: the Fuwa Fuwa Deli Breads, and new series of sweet breads that will make you go crazy for more of these fluffy goodness.

Fuwa Fuwa Deli Bread Series:

Bacon and Cheese Bread — Sink your teeth into this bread that comes with a mouthful of creamy shredded cheese topped with bacon bits. This savory treat will be your new favorite on-the-go snack.

Cheese Mayo Bread — Fuwa Fuwa’s signature soft bread topped with shredded cheese and rich, creamy Japanese mayo – these 2 combined will remind you why you need to stop, grab a snack, and eat!

Fuwa Fuwa Deli Breads are exclusively available in 7-Eleven stores in Metro Manila, selected South Luzon branches in Batangas, Laguna, Quezon, Mindoro, Cavite, and Central Luzon branches: Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bataan, and Zambales for only PHP 42.

Aside from the Deli Breads, Fuwa Fuwa also launched two new Fuwa Fuwa variants from their Sandwich and Bun Series.

Fuwa Fuwa Strawberry Sandwich

Fuwa Fuwa Cream Cheese Bun

Indulge in a smooth and plentiful spread of strawberry combined with margarine in our Strawberry Spread & Margarine-Filled White Bread; and enjoy the fluffiest bun with a luscious, velvety, melts in your mouth sweet cream cheese filling that is found in the delightful Sweet Cream Cheese Bun.

Fuwa Fuwa also offers the Select Loaf and Whole Wheat Loaf from our Loaf Series; Milk Mini Loaf and Caramel Mini Loaf from our Mini Loaf Series; Custard Bun from our Bun Series; and Vanilla Roll, Chocolate Roll, and Strawberry Roll from our Sandwich Rolls Series to complete the list.

Consumers can be assured that every product manufactured by NPB observes the Japanese standard of safety, quality, cleanliness, and sanitation. Fuwa Fuwa products are of the highest quality and made with Japan’s passion and love for the bread itself.

Treat yourself with these delectable breads anytime and find them in the following selected Supermarkets and Convenience Stores: Robinsons, Landmark, Waltermart, All Day, Cash and Carry, Fisher Supermarket, Makati Supermarket, Unimart, Merkado Supermarket, Puregold, Shopwise, SM Hypermarket, SM Supermarket, South Supermarket, Lawson and Family Mart. Coming soon in Rustans Supermarket.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Magic comes back with The Magicians Season Five on iflix

Team Orange 0 comments
It’s a turbulent time in the land of Fillory, as magic is unleashed into the world anew after the tragic events at the end of Season 4. In this new…

Get affordable cover against top illnesses with AXA Health Start  

Team Orange 0 comments Health
Cancer, stroke, or a heart attack can hit anyone at anytime and without warning. It also does not discriminate based on age or income. Sadly, according to research, 82% of…

#EnjoooyThatCloud9Moment with Cloud 9’s New Look

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Life can be full of incredibly feel-good first moments and best experiences. And for some Filipinos, Jack ‘n Jill Cloud 9 has been a constant companion in celebrating their small…

HP offers free delivery on original HP Supplies ordered from participating online stores

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
HP is not only making it fast and convenient to order printing supplies through various online channels, it is also making deliveries free of charge! From January 27 to February…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone