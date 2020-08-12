FWD Insurance launches LiveSafe Plus, empowering more local businesses to protect their employees

0 comment

Fast-growing insurer FWD Life Insurance Corporation (FWD Insurance), part of pan-Asian FWD Group, has launched LiveSafe Plus, a packaged group life insurance plan designed for employees of small and medium businesses.

LiveSafe Plus is FWD Insurance’s newest packaged product for businesses or larger groups with 26 to 200 employees and:

  • Gives business owners the ability to choose from basic insurance coverage (life insurance, terminal illness, and total and permanent disability benefits), as well as optional protection add-ons (e.g. accidental death, disability, and dismemberment; accidental medical reimbursement, critical illness, and accidental hospital income benefits), according to different employees’ needs
  • Provides coverage that may be extended beyond 65 years old
  • Has higher maximum coverage of up to PhP2 Million for additional protection for employees who pass on, become critically ill, or totally and permanently disabled
  • Comes with terminal illness benefit up to 100% of the life insurance coverage, a feature that is not usually offered as part of packaged group insurance products
  • Offers a wide range of coverage classes—from office personnel, site engineers, auto mechanics and can even be extended to cover skilled or semi-skilled occupations, such as plumbers and messengers on foot

FWD Insurance President and Chief Executive Officer Li Hao Zhuang said, “A protected team forms an empowered business. As part of our commitment to protecting more Filipino lives, this benefit upgrade on LiveSafe Plus means more small enterprises can cover their employees amidst the uncertainties we are facing.”

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Mercato Centrale to launch online platform, taps MultiSys as developer

Team Orange 0 comments
The current health crisis and quarantine restrictions prompted various businesses and organizations to go digital as people now either prefer or are forced to do their transactions online, such as…

Fast- rising local skin care brand Niks Skin wants to empower Filipinos through confidently glowing skin and entrepreneurship

Team Orange 0 comments Beauty
The pandemic is one thing we did not expect this 2020. All of a sudden, we were all made to stay in our homes and life as we know it…

YOU DO YOUr Own Pizza Basic Kit starting at P199

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Flex your creativity and enjoy a New York-style pizza of your own creation at home with Yellow Cab’s new YOU DO YOUr Own Pizza Basic Kit.  Starting at P199.00, you can…

Smart launches new Giga Study data pack for learning

Team Orange 0 comments Education
As the world continues to deal with the pandemic, many schools have resorted to online classes as a safe and innovative way for students to continue learning new knowledge and…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone