FWD Insurance launches LiveSafe Plus, empowering more local businesses to protect their employees

Fast-growing insurer FWD Life Insurance Corporation (FWD Insurance), part of pan-Asian FWD Group, has launched LiveSafe Plus, a packaged group life insurance plan designed for employees of small and medium businesses.

LiveSafe Plus is FWD Insurance’s newest packaged product for businesses or larger groups with 26 to 200 employees and:

Gives business owners the ability to choose from basic insurance coverage (life insurance, terminal illness, and total and permanent disability benefits), as well as optional protection add-ons (e.g. accidental death, disability, and dismemberment; accidental medical reimbursement, critical illness, and accidental hospital income benefits), according to different employees’ needs

Provides coverage that may be extended beyond 65 years old

Has higher maximum coverage of up to PhP2 Million for additional protection for employees who pass on, become critically ill, or totally and permanently disabled

Comes with terminal illness benefit up to 100% of the life insurance coverage, a feature that is not usually offered as part of packaged group insurance products

Offers a wide range of coverage classes—from office personnel, site engineers, auto mechanics and can even be extended to cover skilled or semi-skilled occupations, such as plumbers and messengers on foot

FWD Insurance President and Chief Executive Officer Li Hao Zhuang said, “A protected team forms an empowered business. As part of our commitment to protecting more Filipino lives, this benefit upgrade on LiveSafe Plus means more small enterprises can cover their employees amidst the uncertainties we are facing.”